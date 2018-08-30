Hyundai Kona Electric Delayed In UK To August 2019?
Tesla Model 3 will perhaps arrive in the UK sooner than the Hyundai Kona Electric?
An InsideEVs reader sent us a note about the Hyundai Kona Electric delivery guidance in the UK, which significantly changed in the past few weeks (orders book opened on August 2).
Originally, the 39.2 kWh battery version was shown as ready for immediate delivery, while the 64 kWh battery version was scheduled for February 2019. But now it seems that deliveries are expected in August 2019!
That’s long enough to get the Tesla Model 3 in mid-2019 (production hell huh?) to the UK before the Kona Electric.
There could be two reasons for the August 2019 shift. The first is that deliveries are delayed, while the second one is that the first pilot quota was sold out and the next one is scheduled for August 2019.
Prices in the UK:
- 39.2 kWh version from £29,495 (excluding Plug In Car Grant)
- 64 kWh version from £36,295 (not including Plug In Car Grant)
Hat Tip to Jon!!!
With UK leaving EU there will be little reason for Hyundai to sell the Kona there. Maybe the delay will be much longer than so and the few token vehicles coming will be very limited.
Why would that stop them selling the Kona in the UK?
Limited production, no emission credits and the UK being a small EV market not holding its own with proper demand like for example Norway.
Also incentives cuts doesn’t really help.
They could probably sell all their production that is not going to emission credit markets to Norway and South Korea and that would make it easier and more profitable.
They don’t have much reason for a Kona EV that drives on the wrong side of the road at all.
Hyundai has the #1, #3, #4, #5 spots in a booming S. Korean EV market that is growing at many hundreds of % a year. GM’s Chevy Bolt holds the #2 spot there. Hyundai actually have little incentive to go too global with their cars. They could pick just S. Korea and Norway and make a tidy profit on the Kona, Niro, and Ioniq. The writers at InsideEVs tend to be very American-centric. They don’t necessarily see that as success.
Well I guess this is suppose to be a surprise. The Tesla killers are sleep walking.
Yes bad news for the UK and Hyundai but great for Tesla.
Hyundai never classified itself as a Tesla killer.
They don’t have the scale on battery manufacturing to compete with Tesla ( no one has, in fact).
The first few months of deliveries of Model 3’s to the UK will be to satisfy those reservation holders who have been waiting more than 1000 days for their cars. I don’t think the Kona delay will impact the sales of Kona’s.
Someone’s making the other 1.8million ev batteries out of 2M this year and the 2.7million out of 3M next year.
Personally waiting for the model3 so don’t really care when the Kona arrives. The Mitsubishi Outlander has proved popular here so I can see this car still doing well in the uk
And what?! No investigation for deceiving costumers? Or for whatever reason? Bah..
Can you really blame Elon…
Have they stated a number on how many they have are going to produce in a year?
I know production is below demand, but is it like 20k, 60k or what?