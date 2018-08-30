Hyundai Kona Electric Delayed In UK To August 2019?

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 will perhaps arrive in the UK sooner than the Hyundai Kona Electric?

An InsideEVs reader sent us a note about the Hyundai Kona Electric delivery guidance in the UK, which significantly changed in the past few weeks (orders book opened on August 2).

Originally, the 39.2 kWh battery version was shown as ready for immediate delivery, while the 64 kWh battery version was scheduled for February 2019. But now it seems that deliveries are expected in August 2019!

That’s long enough to get the Tesla Model 3 in mid-2019 (production hell huh?) to the UK before the Kona Electric.

There could be two reasons for the August 2019 shift. The first is that deliveries are delayed, while the second one is that the first pilot quota was sold out and the next one is scheduled for August 2019.

Prices in the UK:

39.2 kWh version from £29,495 (excluding Plug In Car Grant)

64 kWh version from £36,295 (not including Plug In Car Grant)

Hat Tip to Jon!!!