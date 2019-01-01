Hyundai Kona Electric Defrost Test: Video

46 M BY MARK KANE

How long does it take to defrost a Hyundai Kona Electric?

The EV Puzzle checked defrosting performance of the Hyundai Kona Electric in the UK, which is interesting on one side, but on the other hand… it is the UK at just -2°C.

Anyways, it seems that three minutes are all that’s needed to be able to drive. First signs are seen after one minute and it’s almost complete after two minutes, since the car was turned on and heating set for 26°C.

