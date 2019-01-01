Hyundai Kona Electric Defrost Test: Video
How long does it take to defrost a Hyundai Kona Electric?
The EV Puzzle checked defrosting performance of the Hyundai Kona Electric in the UK, which is interesting on one side, but on the other hand… it is the UK at just -2°C.
Anyways, it seems that three minutes are all that’s needed to be able to drive. First signs are seen after one minute and it’s almost complete after two minutes, since the car was turned on and heating set for 26°C.
Video description:
Following a few requests this is a simple (yet has taken 3 days) test video to see how long it takes to defrost the Kona.
Yes yes, I know, you call that a frost?!
Well it’s the hardest frost in days and the forecast was for warmer weather so -2 is the best I can do short of driving north and doing a Bjorn, sleeping in the car.
No thanks!
In summary, after just 1 minute the side windows were clearing, in 2 minutes it was almost there. 3 minutes and it was very clear bar the passenger side which had some condensation on the inside.
No doubt some smartiepants will say how they’d have used different settings to do it but hey, this is my test , my way, so if you leave comments like that I guess you’re getting some enjoyment and I’m glad to help.
Why no ice scraping? Saves time and energy consumption.
notting
At first sign of defrosting on the widescreen, I would have just used some windshield wiper fluid, and be on my way. If it was -5 or colder that would not have worked though.. At least when you would have had to use more fluid.
Pre heat would of course be my first choise.