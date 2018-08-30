Hyundai Releases New Kona Electric Commercials

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out these fresh 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric ads, plus a product highlights video.

While it’s off to a very slow start, we’re beginning to see occasional electric car commercials on television. The Electrify America “Jetstones” ad has been getting plenty of airplay lately, but Volkswagen is only producing these brand-neutral ads as part of its mandated commitment to promoting EV adoption.

Generally, most OEMs just don’t spend money advertising their EVs, which makes perfect sense since their gas-powered vehicles return a much larger profit margin. It’s still not the best business plan if they’re preparing for the future. Tesla doesn’t advertise in the traditional sense, but the company remains in the media due to its unique and disruptive nature, outspoken CEO, and massive social media presence. Now, Hyundai is taking a step forward by producing and releasing commercials about its all-new Kona Electric.

Below is another recent commercial about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric:

Hyundai also released this product highlights video:

HYUNDAI KONA