Hyundai Releases New Kona Electric Commercials
Check out these fresh 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric ads, plus a product highlights video.
While it’s off to a very slow start, we’re beginning to see occasional electric car commercials on television. The Electrify America “Jetstones” ad has been getting plenty of airplay lately, but Volkswagen is only producing these brand-neutral ads as part of its mandated commitment to promoting EV adoption.
Generally, most OEMs just don’t spend money advertising their EVs, which makes perfect sense since their gas-powered vehicles return a much larger profit margin. It’s still not the best business plan if they’re preparing for the future. Tesla doesn’t advertise in the traditional sense, but the company remains in the media due to its unique and disruptive nature, outspoken CEO, and massive social media presence. Now, Hyundai is taking a step forward by producing and releasing commercials about its all-new Kona Electric.
10 Comments on "Hyundai Releases New Kona Electric Commercials"
I don’t get it. Why would someone go to all this trouble for just a dozen sales? Or does this mean Hyundai will actually want to sell the Kona?
It’s a whole lot more than a dozen. Yes, it’s disconcerting for EV fans. This is especially true when looking at what Tesla (an EV-only company) can do in terms of electric car production and deliveries. But, we have to face the facts. Only a few percent of people are currently adopting EVs. Some can’t afford it, others aren’t sold on the tech, and it’s still expensive for OEMs. Making a ton of EVs means losing money. Advertising them means pushing the loss of money. All in good time. It’s a work in progress. I’m just impressed that companies like Jaguar and Hyundai/Kia are producing compelling products and advertising them, so as to plan for their future and the future of transportation. This is really positive news, albeit small batches and late in comparison to a few others. But still …
I would be more impressed by such advertising if the company at least seemed to try to meet demand. Hyundai continues to make far fewer Ioniq and now Kona than they can sell – without advertising. Given that, I don’t believe the ads are meant to increase sales, but rather to improve their green image.
As I said previously, all in good time. Honestly, from a profit perspective, it really makes zero sense for OEMs to advertise and/or try to push EV sales now. It also makes no sense to promote EV sales or stray from ICE sales. It is what it is and the truth of the situation currently. Sadly, this is just the truth right now.
Hyundai, like every other manufacturer, uses their electric cars in marketing to an extent entirely out of proportion to volume. I think it’s simply about portraying their brand as “green”.
But with long waiting lists everywhere, what we need isn’t ads for Kona, but more cars produced and bright to market!
To be fair Hyundai and Kia produce a range of plug-in cars between them with more on the way.
Look, hipsters! That must be Dad’s Kona EV. Nice of him to let you borrow it and pretend you are free and independent.
Get your Malamute off the roof, that can’t be good for the paint. The fur’s too fine to be a wolf, animal too big, but we know what you were going for. I’m happy about the ad, but look, if that were on TV and you were sitting next to me, this is the conversation we would be having.
What car do you recommend they get instead? Their grandfathers sedan? The rude boy hatchback?
