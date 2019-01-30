The Chilly Charging Profile Of A Hyundai Kona Electric

31 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

From 12 To 80 percent at 4 degrees C (39.2 F).

The Hyundai Kona Electric is on the verge of hitting showrooms in the U.S., so it’s probably a good time to take a look at how it fast charges. Of course, the exact charging profile will differ somewhat, depending on things like the output ability of the specific charger, the ambient temperature, and that of the battery. The video above gives us some indication of what to expect charging from about 20 percent to 80 percent at a particular 50kW station when it’s 4 degrees C (39.2 F).

The footage found on YouTube channel The EV Puzzle suggests it may take longer than you might expect to charge when things get a little chilly. As you’ll notice, the car is only accepting energy at the rate of about 37 kW instead of 50 kW. Whether this is the fault of the car or of this particular charger, it’s hard to say without more data. It’s also worth noting, though, that even that power level drops down to 23 kW after the battery reaches a 76 percent full state of charge.

In any case, the host points out a dilemma worth amplifying. At this particular charging spot, the owners have a one-hour limit. However, to get the car to 80 percent full takes more than that. There’s not really a great solution to this, but it’s one of those little frustrations some owners might experience.

Video description:

In this video I document a normal day of Kona Electric ownership. Starting with 45% battery and an indicated 125 mile range we have two journeys planned. The first a near 60 mile round trip followed by a second of around 45 miles. My first instinct is to add an hour or two of home charging on our 7.2kw Zappi charger, adding 40 or 50 miles , being a nice contingency addition BUT with an indicated 20 mile contingency I could just “go for it” and see how close it gets, charging when I’m home. I would like to see how accurate the GOM is at lower % levels and so this is a good example to test it with. But with winter driving in very cold wet conditions , perhaps risking running out isn’t the wisest of choices. I therefore decide to stop on the way home, to charge at a rapid charger thus adding 10 miles extra contingency whilst also testing how the GOM changes. Results: 125 start, 57 miles travelled, 65 miles range remaining (-3 miles lost) 21 miles more driven 38 miles range remaining (-6 miles lost) 12 miles more driven 28 miles range remaining (+2 miles gained) (125 – 89.5 = 35.5 expected Vs 28 actual ) It appears therefore in cold conditions the GOM at half full can be 10 miles out, although with slower driving (40mph) it’s possible to gain a couple of miles as the SOC reduces to very low levels. The Rapid charge offers 36/37kw from 12% all the way to 76%, where it drops to 23kw through to 80 %. An hour brings the charge from 12 to 66% but to 80% it takes 76 to 77 mins in total, a fraction over the time quoted by Hyundai. As per previous videos and examples provided by other YouTube contributors, it makes no sense why during this charge the rate could have increased at some point beyond 37kw. On this occasion it actually feels like the charger may have limited the charge. If not, it just doesn’t make sense.

Source: YouTube