Hyundai Kona Electric A Better Deal Than A Tesla?

22 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

There are several areas where the Hyundai Kona excels, even when compared to the almighty Tesla.

Whenever we hear a comparison between “something” and a Tesla being made, there are two things that pop to mind: First, Tesla has become the benchmark and the norm for electric vehicles. And second, the reviewer is baiting us into the clicking/pressing play on their review. In most cases, both of these items are true. For the most part, even with me risking being called a fan, Tesla has become the best electric vehicle that money can buy these days. However, newcomers on the market – like the Hyundai Kona Electric – are creeping up to it.

This Hyundai Kona review is brought to you by The Straight Pipes, a YouTube channel dedicated to all things cars. These guys are one of the most entertaining YT channels dedicated to cars, and almost every video they make seems fresh and not forced in any way. Unlike some other reviewers, with whom you smell the brand loyalty from the get-go, these guys seemingly always try to make a fair and objective assessment. And that’s one thing that makes their videos so fun to watch.

In this one, the crew has been invited by Hyundai to test drive the Kona Electric on its market launch. However, since they were unable to attend, they’ve talked to the South Korean carmaker and finally got a vehicle for a test drive out of the scope of this event. Taken in sunny SoCal, this review focuses on the vehicle that many have dubbed as one of the best battery-powered electric SUVs (Sport Activity Vehicles). While many of us consider the Kona a crossover, it’s actually dubbed a subcompact SUV by the carmaker.

While the review covers all the important aspects of the vehicle, it also gives us the answer to the ever-looming question: is the Hyundai Kona a better deal than a Tesla? Certainly, price wise and with all items taken into account, it may well be. However, press play on the video above and find out for yourself.