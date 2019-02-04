Hyundai Kona Electric To Arrive In Australia Next Month

1 H BY MARK KANE

Hyundai expands to Australia

Hyundai is going to finally introduce the Kona Electric in Australia, which was initially expected to happen in 2018.

The first batch (64 kWh battery varsions) should be imported in early March at price of probably around $53,000-$55,000 AUD ($38,200-$39,700 USD).

Some dealers are already booking test drives, so hopefully, the EV market in Australia will get a boost. However, we shouldn’t expect any big numbers, as the high price makes EV sales very difficult there.

In 2018, Hyundai also began sales of IONIQ Electric.

