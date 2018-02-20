See Hyundai Kona Electric In Acid Yellow

7 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Looks green to us.

Perhaps Hyundai Kona Electric Acid Yellow is more of a greenish yellow to signify the “green” segment? Who knows. We’re learning that oftentimes these colors just don’t photograph well and/or sometimes it can be your computer monitor or phone that is the issue. It almost matches the InsideEVs green on our monitor. You really have to see these colors in person to appreciate them. Nonetheless, this short video does an excellent job showing off the yellow/green Kona Electric inside and out.

We are starting to see some pretty wild new colors out there that will surely make an impact in the sea of white, black, and silver cars on the road. Hopefully, these colors will attract a young audience of soon-to-be EV owners. Take for instance the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV in its new ‘Shock’ color, which is surely more yellow to our eyes than the Kona Electric in Acid Yellow. To be fair, Chevrolet does refer to Shock as a yellow color.

What do you think of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Acid Yellow? Does it look yellow to you? Has anyone seen a Shock Chevrolet Bolt EV in the wild? Do you think these colors will be popular with new EV shoppers? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via hirudov on YouTube: Hyundai Kona Electric Acid Yellow (2018) Exterior and Interior 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric Acid Yellow car seen from outside and inside. The vehicle has electric motor, 204 hp, 395 Nm. Trip up to 480 km. The car was shown at Electro Mobility Expo 2018 – Sofia, Bulgaria 2018.

