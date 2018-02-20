  1. Home
See Hyundai Kona Electric In Acid Yellow

Looks green to us.

Perhaps Hyundai Kona Electric Acid Yellow is more of a greenish yellow to signify the “green” segment? Who knows. We’re learning that oftentimes these colors just don’t photograph well and/or sometimes it can be your computer monitor or phone that is the issue. It almost matches the InsideEVs green on our monitor. You really have to see these colors in person to appreciate them. Nonetheless, this short video does an excellent job showing off the yellow/green Kona Electric inside and out.

We are starting to see some pretty wild new colors out there that will surely make an impact in the sea of white, black, and silver cars on the road. Hopefully, these colors will attract a young audience of soon-to-be EV owners. Take for instance the 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV in its new ‘Shock’ color, which is surely more yellow to our eyes than the  Kona Electric in Acid Yellow. To be fair, Chevrolet does refer to Shock as a yellow color.

What do you think of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Acid Yellow? Does it look yellow to you? Has anyone seen a Shock Chevrolet Bolt EV in the wild? Do you think these colors will be popular with new EV shoppers? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via hirudov on YouTube:

Hyundai Kona Electric Acid Yellow (2018) Exterior and Interior

2018 Hyundai Kona Electric Acid Yellow car seen from outside and inside. The vehicle has electric motor, 204 hp, 395 Nm. Trip up to 480 km.

The car was shown at Electro Mobility Expo 2018 – Sofia, Bulgaria 2018.

HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC

Geneva

Hyundai Kona Electric
20 photos
Hyundai Kona Electric

New York

Hyundai Kona Electric
21 photos
Hyundai Kona Electric

11 Comments on "See Hyundai Kona Electric In Acid Yellow"

Chris Hansen

Yellow? Isn’t it lime green?

6 hours ago
Get Real

Maybe you have to be on acid for it to be yellow?

5 hours ago
REXisKing

Hmmm.
Secret agreement with GM to sell ugly colors?
I wonder…

6 hours ago
Benz

Lime green

It looks nice

Not an everyday color

I would like to see more cars in such colors in traffic.

6 hours ago
Paul Smith

Anti theft green.

3 hours ago
Get Real

Birth control green?

1 hour ago
Adam

Now I know how people other countries feel seeing all the Model 3 news when they can’t get a car. It seems we see tons of Kona/Niro news and you can’t buy one in the US. I’m really interested in the Niro, but no love for US buyers.

5 hours ago
DL

Better than the “M&M” green that Honda has right now.

5 hours ago
Vegan001

This is nice designed car! The white one with black elements is gorgeous.

4 hours ago
Mark.ca

Love that one too!

2 hours ago
Cypress

similar to the new Bolt Shock color.

57 minutes ago