Hyundai Kona Electric – Is This The Chevy Bolt EV Killer?

3 H BY WADE MALONE

Hyundai rolls out another solid plug-in offering with the Kona Electric

Everyday Reviews’ Brian Chow came away a fan of the new Hyundai Kona Electric. On the interior there is a lot to like with heated and ventilated seats and plenty of cargo room. In the back seat, headroom is good although a bit more leg room would be ideal.

Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard. Dashboard and center console is well thought out. Buttons sport unique shapes and sizes that can be found easily without taking your eyes off the road.

Exterior design choices (aerodynamic wheels, odd looking “grill” ) aren’t quite as appealing. Range on the Hyundai Kona Electric is excellent with a 64 kWh battery – larger than a Chevy Bolt. The Kona EV bests the Bolt in overall range. Although the Hyundai has slower 0-60 performance.

So will the Hyundai Kona Electric be a Chevy Bolt killer? Most likely on the global market but certainly not here in the U.S. According to a recent press release by Hyundai:

2019 Kona Electric models will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available in the beginning of 2019, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.

Unfortunately, this roll-out is typical for Hyundai/Kia. The automaker continues to allocate as few PHEV and BEV models to the U.S. as they can. So drivers in the states will have a difficult time finding the small crossover. Europe and South Korea are expected to receive much wider availability.

Still, the Kona EV has been well received. So for buyers in the U.S. that have access to a ZEV state Hyundai dealer, check out the vehicle for yourself once available. For more information and the full review, watch the video above!

Video Description via Everyday Reviews on YouTube: The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is ready to take on all EVs. With a 415 kms / 258 Mile range, this sub-compact SUV should have no problem fitting into anyones life. Its the best of all worlds, an electric vehicle and an SUV. Customers interested in a Tesla Model 3 should definitely look at the Kona EV.

Hyundai Kona Electric