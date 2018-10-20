Hyundai-Kia Team With EVgo To Ease Charging Experience

3 H BY MARK KANE

EVgo charger availability on dashboard navigation of Hyundai and Kia EVs.

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and EVgo announced a multi-year contract to provide EVgo’s station location and availability (real-time) on the dashboard navigation of electric cars (both Hyundai and Kia).

The press release mentions Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro), but we believe it will be used in all models (also in the upcoming long-range Kia Soul EV).

EVgo installed more than 1,000 DC fast chargers (mostly 50 kW DC with support L2 AC) and currently expands the network with 150 kW and 350 kW chargers.

The feature should be ready in Spring 2019.

“Beginning in Spring 2019, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV drivers will easily access EVgo station location information via their vehicles’ available connected navigation systems and its cloud platform operated by Hyundai MnSOFT, a subsidiary of HMG. The contracted EVgo network data available to Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV drivers will include current charger availability information, routing drivers to open chargers at nearby stations. A Kia UVO account for the Niro EV and a Hyundai Blue Link account for the Kona Electric are required to view EVgo station location information.”

