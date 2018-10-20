Hyundai-Kia Team With EVgo To Ease Charging Experience
EVgo charger availability on dashboard navigation of Hyundai and Kia EVs.
Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and EVgo announced a multi-year contract to provide EVgo’s station location and availability (real-time) on the dashboard navigation of electric cars (both Hyundai and Kia).
The press release mentions Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro), but we believe it will be used in all models (also in the upcoming long-range Kia Soul EV).
EVgo installed more than 1,000 DC fast chargers (mostly 50 kW DC with support L2 AC) and currently expands the network with 150 kW and 350 kW chargers.
The feature should be ready in Spring 2019.
“Beginning in Spring 2019, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV drivers will easily access EVgo station location information via their vehicles’ available connected navigation systems and its cloud platform operated by Hyundai MnSOFT, a subsidiary of HMG. The contracted EVgo network data available to Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV drivers will include current charger availability information, routing drivers to open chargers at nearby stations. A Kia UVO account for the Niro EV and a Hyundai Blue Link account for the Kona Electric are required to view EVgo station location information.”
Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO said:
“EVgo is committed to enabling EV adoption across the United States by working with leaders in transportation electrification to ensure awareness and access to EVgo’s rapidly expanding, public fast charging network. The inclusion of EVgo station location and availability in Hyundai and Kia’s in-vehicle navigation systems makes it easier for drivers to find and use EVgo’s reliable and convenient fast charging stations.”
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Hyundai-Kia Team With EVgo To Ease Charging Experience"
Yeah, but… since it’s got Android Auto, you can pretty easily get ALL the compatible chargers up on the screen! Along with about a gazillion other things, of course.
Is there an AA approved map app that has reliable charging station data? Google maps has some, but I’m not sure what other options would be better?
https://chargemap.com Maybe Chargemap, they have a website and apps
Maybe it’s obvious but EVgo is only available in North America.