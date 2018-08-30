Hyundai IONIQ Electric Could Get Performance N Version

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Will Hyundai move forward with a sporty and more visually appealing IONIQ Electric N?

According to a recent report by Automotive News, Hyundai’s chief of vehicle testing and high-performance development, Albert Biermann, admitted that it wouldn’t be out of sorts for the automaker to choose the IONIQ Electric as one of its upcoming N variants. Biermann said plans are in place for as many as five models to get a potential, performance-oriented N moniker.

The Hyundai chief said the company has solid plans for three vehicles in the N sub-brand, but he’s now adding a fourth, which may be an SUV. In the interim, Biermann said it shouldn’t come as a surprise if a fifth model gets the sporty treatment. Moreover, this fifth new N vehicle could turn out to be its all-electric hatchback, which could surely benefit from a visual and performance makeover.

If the IONIQ Electric is eventually offered as an N, it will feature an upgraded motor and inverter, as well as a larger battery pack. In addition, it would have a beefed-up suspension and, of course, a facade that matches its newfound abilities. Hyundai didn’t promise the IONIQ Electric N, but admitted that it “is not fully crazy.” Biermann did say that by 2021, something like this would likely be unavoidable. He also shared that if this were to come into play soon, Hyundai could handle it “in a pretty short time.” He told Automotive News:

When we think of cars after 2021 for N, I think we cannot avoid electrification. We will have an EV sooner or later. It’s just a matter of timing. As an example, we have an Ioniq EV. Were we to find a nice battery, a bigger motor and inverter, we could make an Ioniq EV N with a nice chassis and more power. Something like that is not fully crazy.

Today’s IONIQ Electric takes almost nine seconds to reach 60 mph. It features a 28 kWh battery pack that’s good for 124 miles of range. The current setup only makes 118 horsepower and 218 pound-feet of torque.

Source: Automotive News, Car and Driver