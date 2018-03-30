UPDATE – Hyundai IONIQ Electric Compared To 2018 Nissan LEAF
5 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 13
Two solid choices with one big difference.
The 2018 Nissan LEAF and 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric are natural competitors. Both are all-electric compact four-door sedans with a hatch access to the back. Both are priced just below $30,000.
***UPDATE: Some additional information from Hyundai has been added at the bottom of the post.
As similar as they are, they also have a number of differences, mostly minor ones, and the video above runs through them. There is, as we mentioned, though, one big difference (not in the video) which we’ll get to in a moment. First, here are some of the smaller ones.
Size-wise, the two share the exact same wheelbase: 106.3 inches. Some other slight differences, though, are interesting to note because they affect the interior space. The Hyundai is slightly wider, leading to a bit more shoulder room for both front and back seat occupants. The Nissan is 4.3 inches taller and boasts more headroom for front seat occupants. The Ioniq Electric pulls ahead when it comes to legroom. In front, it’s just a smidge better, but rear passengers may enjoy the 2.2-inch edge.
When it comes to storage space, the tale of the tape gets pretty interesting. With the back seat in its normal upright position, the LEAF is the hands down winner here. The floor of the cargo area looks quite deep and its roof lacks the degree of slope the sportier-looking Ioniq Electric has. The result is a whopping 435 liters (15.36 cubic feet) of space, an 85-liter (3-cu ft) advantage. Fold the seats down, however, and the trophy gets handed back, with the Korean car somehow holding a massive 620-liter (21.9-cu ft) edge with 1,410 liters (49.79 cu ft) of space all told.
For electric vehicle aficionados, efficiency and range are key metrics. In this arena, one seems to affect the other. The Nissan Leaf has a bigger battery and thus, more range: 151 EPA-rated miles to the Ioniq Electric’s 124 miles. This gain becomes a loss, though, when looking at efficiency. The LEAF weighs 269 more pounds and since it’s paired with a more powerful motor, which also gives it a performance edge up to its 89 mph top speed, its overall efficiency falls short of the numbers its competitor can produce. Here, the Ioniq enjoys a rating of 136 MPGe (combined City and Highway), 24 points better than the Japanese hatch.
The one big disparity between the two will also certainly make the difference when it comes to putting down cash, and that’s availability. Even if your heart is set on the Hyundai Ioniq Electric, it is only sold in California. Produced in limited quantities, even there it can be hard to find. Looking at the InsideEVs Sales Scorecard we can see it sold 32 copies in the U.S. in May 2018, making a measly 583 total units sold since its release in March of 2017. On the other hand, the Nissan LEAF seems quite available, selling 1,576 examples in May.
The 2019 model year may bring some improvements to the Ioniq Electric, both in terms of features and availability, but so too will the Nissan LEAF, as it will then ship with an optional larger, liquid-cooled battery. Combined with a number of other models coming to the market in 2019, the future electric landscape is looking more and more interesting — and competitive!
UPDATE – We had reached out to Hyundai earlier about availability and they’ve now responded.
Its communications team informs us that although it is only sold in California, there is still Ioniq Electric inventory available. (We suggest inquiring through a dealer.) Also, the 2019 model will be going into production quite soon.
Source: YouTube
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "UPDATE – Hyundai IONIQ Electric Compared To 2018 Nissan LEAF"
To me the choice between the 2 is easy. Ionic, hands down!
Much better efficiency. Leaf gets 151 miles out of 40kWh while Ionic gets 124 miles out of only 28kWh!!! 0 to 60 times are pretty much the same.
Much faster fast charging capabilities for the Ionic.
Really the only thing i’m curious is how Nissan ProPilot compares to The ACC Ionic has.
The 0 – 60 Leaf’s 7.4 (Car and Driver) versus the Ioniq EV at 8.1 (C&D) are indeed close. I would suggest that neither is that great, although the Leaf gets closer to my minimum of a 7 second minimum 0 – 60 time for any vehicle.
Below 5 seconds, great
Below 6 seconds, good
Below 7 seconds, acceptable
Below 8 seconds, adequate
Below 9 seconds, poor
Below 10 seconds, inadequate
Below 11 seconds, buy a VW van
Yes, pretty close not pretty much the same.
IoniqEV can charge lot quicker than Leaf, especially multiple charges on hot days, due to battery TMS on Hyundai. Leaf is over heating crap that sell by offering free charging to have people wait needlessly.
Leaf really is a commuter car, its not good for road trips.
Pro Pilot…. end of story… Well that, and I have not gotten to drive an IONIQ because there are none in Seattle.
What end of story?! The Ionic has ACC with lane assist too. I’m trying to figure out if there is really any difference between them.
Ionic options:
Smart Cruise Control with stop/start capability
Available Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
Available Lane Keep Assist
Available Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross-traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist
Key, I have not gotten to drive IONIQ, just seen online reviews so I cannot comment on how good or bad it is.
“Fold the seats down, however, and the trophy gets handed back, with the Korean car somehow holding a massive 620-liter (21.9-cu ft) edge with 1,410 liters (49.79 cu ft) of space ”
“Somehow”
I saw the video, stopped it to look at the seats, I don’t see almost twice the space, what am I missing?
On the other hand.
For the last four years I have been complaining about how the Leaf rear seats don’t at the very least tumble forward, let alone be removable like some other cars, that feature would make it competitive (maybe just for me) to some much larger cars.
I think you are forgetting that the rear seats of the Leaf sit directly on the battery hump. That battery hump would still be there even if you took the seats out. If you are looking for a lay flat cargo space you can buy the Leaf cargo organizer from Nissan.
I haven’t bought a cargo organizer yet but it looks the cargo area of the Leaf with the cargo organizer would make a nice little bed for taking a nap while charging or for over night charging at camp grounds.
Hyundai does not seriously produce those EVs. The total US sales of ioniq EV is 151 in the first 5 months of 2018, and 815 Ioniq PHEV, 289 Sonata PHEV, 585 optima, 720 Soul, and 966 Niro PHEV. You just can not get any inventory.
One is available outside of CARB states.
I’d probably perfer the Ioniq here in Texas since it has thermal management. However, since it is impossible to get, the point is moot. When/if Nissan releases a new Leaf with TMS then I’ll consider it, and I suspect it will sell better. It was 104 degrees F most of the day today. My i3 and Volt were plugged in and I could hear them starting the cooling system periodically. That is reassuring to know the batteries aren’t sitting out there roasting.