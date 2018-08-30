Hyundai Reveals Render Of Fuel Cell Truck For 2019

33 M BY MARK KANE

Hyundai bets on hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

It seems that Hyundai has envied the Toyota Portal project and would like to have its own hydrogen fuel cell truck – here is the render the of vehicle that will be unveiled at the upcoming IAA Commercial Vehicles show.

The market launch of Hyundai FCV truck is scheduled for 2019. Plans for the European market will be announced at the premiere.