Hyundai Dealers Reportedly Price Gouging On Kona Electric
$5,000-$8,000 markups over MSRP?!
Hyundai Kona Electric is a well-received electric car with one major problem – heavy production constraints compared to demand. This apparently shoots prices at dealerships through the roof.
There are multiple reports coming in now of $5,000-$8,000 markups over MSRP, which makes the Kona Electric way less attractive, especially when you wait for those few available units.
It’s a simple economy rule of supply/demand, but as the EV community already had many complaints related to dealers (their EV knowledge and general approach), the markups will not earn any sympathy.
One of our readers sent us a note stating that he was going to buy Kona Electric in California, but after selecting the model, the dealer added $5,000 to MSRP. A similar situation played out in a second dealership.
Another InsideEVs’ tipster told us a dealer is adding even more – $7,500. That reader decided to give up on the idea and picked up another model. The choice fell on Honda Clarity Electric lease.
Well, as you can see, the problem with limited supply is not only long waiting times, unused potential on the market, but also prices of those cars are needlessly higher (kind of a second impact on customers, which already need to wait on the product).
11 Comments on "Hyundai Dealers Reportedly Price Gouging On Kona Electric"
BS that the dealers can do this – another reason to like the Tesla sales model.
Do you think Tesla price their cars because they’re very nice with costumers and like to sell them even if they lose money? It’s true they jump over one middle man but everybody price their products in order to maximize income/profits… or they don’t know crap about how to run a business.
This is an obvious move and it would be stupid not to do it.
If you can only make 1000 books and you can sell 5000 for $10, what would you do?
Kona EV seems a good car but there are not many being build.
Instead, Tesla started with the $50k-$70k versions of the Model 3.
Stealerships have been doing this for years.
Just don’t reward them buy purchasing from a Stealership and go buy a Tesla.
Some people say it’s better to hassle and haggle but that’s all bull crap if you ask me.
In a year or two, you will be able get a Kona EV for thousands under MSRP.
I’m pretty sure everyone knew this was going to happen…….LMAO
People should take a pic of the sticker and submit it here and let us know what Stealership the sticker was from.
What??? Dealers in the US can do this kind of thing? Wow. No wonder Musk wanted nothing to do with that model.
Makes me very glad to be on the other side of the pond. Car dealers here don’t exactly have a great reputation either, but they’d never get away with a stunt like that.
Yep. They can freely move prices up and down whenever they choose. But, whenever Tesla does so, the comment section of this site is on fire. Ha. You could buy a car and your neighbor could buy the same car a week later for thousands less. Then your other neighbor could get screwed over and pay thousands more for the same car. They also don’t make it very easy to see the bottom line and all the rebates, trade in allowance, cash back, etc. You have to go over everything very carefully.
The dealers must be really proud of their Kona EVs. Adding $5-8K pushes the prices into the Model 3 price range. I can’t imagine anyone looking for a lower-priced alternative to the M3 is going to bite on those prices. The Kia just isn’t that desirable.
In the UK the Kona electric is currently only available online, not through dealers. Perhaps Hyundai dislikes its own dealers as much as everyone else. Alternatively it is the quickest way for them to deliver the few available cars to where they are needed. When you actually want to buy one, you find that it is available in 52 weeks (!).
Shocked! Shocked I tell you!
Come on, who didn’t see that coming?!?