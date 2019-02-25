Hyundai Dealers Reportedly Price Gouging On Kona Electric

33 M BY MARK KANE

$5,000-$8,000 markups over MSRP?!

Hyundai Kona Electric is a well-received electric car with one major problem – heavy production constraints compared to demand. This apparently shoots prices at dealerships through the roof.

There are multiple reports coming in now of $5,000-$8,000 markups over MSRP, which makes the Kona Electric way less attractive, especially when you wait for those few available units.

It’s a simple economy rule of supply/demand, but as the EV community already had many complaints related to dealers (their EV knowledge and general approach), the markups will not earn any sympathy.

One of our readers sent us a note stating that he was going to buy Kona Electric in California, but after selecting the model, the dealer added $5,000 to MSRP. A similar situation played out in a second dealership.

Another InsideEVs’ tipster told us a dealer is adding even more – $7,500. That reader decided to give up on the idea and picked up another model. The choice fell on Honda Clarity Electric lease.

Well, as you can see, the problem with limited supply is not only long waiting times, unused potential on the market, but also prices of those cars are needlessly higher (kind of a second impact on customers, which already need to wait on the product).

Hat Tip to Ricardo!!!