Hyundai Teams With Cummins For Mini Electric Excavator
Construction equipment also will be electrified.
Hyundai Construction Equipment together with Cummins has developed an electric powered mini excavator.
It’s equipped with 35.2 kWh of batteries (Cummins supplied eight 4.4 kWh modules), which according to the press release, should last for an 8-hour shift. The prototype will be used for:
- testing to optimize the performance
- prove the structural integrity
- enhance the marketability
Specs:
- 3.5-ton
- 35.2 kWh battery (eight BM4.4E modules (4.4 kWh each).
- designed to operate for a full 8-hour shift, less than 3-hour charging
“Based on the long-term productive partnership of the companies, HCE and Cummins agreed to collaborate on the design and development of electric powered mini excavators for this market. Powered by Cummins *BM4.4E flexible battery modules (4.4 kWh each), the 3.5-ton excavator is designed to operate for a full eight-hour shift and charge in under three hours. The machine eliminates all gaseous emissions and substantially reduces noise, making it ideal for use in urban and sub-urban construction.”
“As urban cities around the world expand zero-emissions standards for transit vehicles to also include small and medium construction equipment, our customers are seeking electrified products in this space that match or exceed the reliability and performance of their diesel counterparts.”
“*About the BM4.4E: The excavator contains eight BM4.4E modules connected together in a series string to provide a total energy of 35.2 kWh. Mounted in the base of the excavator, the Cummins-designed and built Battery Modules utilize Li-ion technology to achieve a higher energy density and proprietary control technology to maintain the battery state-of-charge for a longer zero emission range. The modular design allows the system to be built up and aligned to the duty cycle of the excavator”
D. S. Kim, HCE Senior Executive Vice President & CTO said:
“As electric vehicles continue to expand their share in the automotive market, we are simultaneously seeing the electrification of commercial power systems being pursued by many as both an environmentally friendly and economically sustainable solution for construction equipment. HCE anticipates mini excavators, which operate in urban workplaces close to residential areas, will be a prime candidate to electrify to meet zero-emission and low noise requirements in the near future.”
Julie Furber, Executive Director – Electrified Power said:
“This electric powered mini excavator is an exciting celebration of the future of electrified construction equipment – combining the strengths of HCE’s versatile excavator with Cummins’ lithium ion battery solutions and machine integration expertise. Cummins is committed to pioneering the future of electrified power, and we look forward to continuing to partner with companies like HCE to design and test the industry’s latest technologies.”
8 Comments on "Hyundai Teams With Cummins For Mini Electric Excavator"
Exciting to see electrified excavator replacing diesel excavator that blows black smoke
Diesel is linked to cancer, even the nearly invisible ultrafine particulates. This is great for the workers and for urban air quality.
Right now, only small ones are economical. Cat just stated that a larger excavator had 25% higher operator costs then a diesel version.
Newer battery technology, lower cost, faster charging will change in less then 5 years I think. There will still be some situations that diesel is needed, but in areas close to where people live. . It may be possible with electric.
Will be strange to only hear the hydraulic pump, and total silence when stationary.
I think this could open up some interesting possibilities. Like using it indoors, which would have previously not been an option.
I did see them use a diesel one indoors at the place I work at when they were renovating the place.
The place stunk and everyone including me were really dizzy when they used the thing to dig up the concert floors.
It also smelled like diesel flumes for the next two days.
That is illegal under OSHA. I’d sue as it’s exposure to cancer down the road.
The market is getting ready for the coming drop in battery cost.
Green Machine…
https://www.greenmachineco.com/our-equipment/electric-mini-excavators/e135-electric-mini-excavator/