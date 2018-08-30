Hyundai Teams With Cummins For Mini Electric Excavator

Hyundai Construction Equipment together with Cummins has developed an electric powered mini excavator.

It’s equipped with 35.2 kWh of batteries (Cummins supplied eight 4.4 kWh modules), which according to the press release, should last for an 8-hour shift. The prototype will be used for:

Specs:

“Based on the long-term productive partnership of the companies, HCE and Cummins agreed to collaborate on the design and development of electric powered mini excavators for this market. Powered by Cummins *BM4.4E flexible battery modules (4.4 kWh each), the 3.5-ton excavator is designed to operate for a full eight-hour shift and charge in under three hours. The machine eliminates all gaseous emissions and substantially reduces noise, making it ideal for use in urban and sub-urban construction.”

“As urban cities around the world expand zero-emissions standards for transit vehicles to also include small and medium construction equipment, our customers are seeking electrified products in this space that match or exceed the reliability and performance of their diesel counterparts.”

“*About the BM4.4E: The excavator contains eight BM4.4E modules connected together in a series string to provide a total energy of 35.2 kWh. Mounted in the base of the excavator, the Cummins-designed and built Battery Modules utilize Li-ion technology to achieve a higher energy density and proprietary control technology to maintain the battery state-of-charge for a longer zero emission range. The modular design allows the system to be built up and aligned to the duty cycle of the excavator”