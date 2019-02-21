Hyundai Can’t Ship You That Promised Kona Electric Due To Crazy Demand
Demand is crushing supply.
Although it just sold its first example of the Kona Electric in the U.S., it seems Hyundai has a hit on its hands. And it’s little wonder, seeing as the all-electric crossover tops our list of range-per-purchase-dollar and has been edging out competitors like the Chevy Bolt in road tests. This is, of course, a great thing for the company, but it also creates some problems for some prospective buyers: they aren’t available for purchase from their local dealers in most of the country.
Initially, the plan was to begin initial sales in California and expand to the so-called ZEV states. In their words:
“2019 Kona Electric models will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and will be available in the beginning of 2019, with initial availability in California and subsequently in the ZEV-focused states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. market.”
In November, however, hope blossomed for customers nationwide as we heard that the Korean automaker said it will also ship the Kona Electric to dealers in non-ZEV states if they have a “sold order.” The celebrations that followed may have been premature.
A would-be customer reported on the InsideEVs Forum that their attempts to secure a car through local dealers were proving unsuccessful. So, we got in touch with the automaker to see what the situation was. The result? A statement that, at least for now, those in non-ZEV states may be out of luck. Said the company:
“Given the current demand for Kona Electric in California and other ZEV states, we aren’t able to support volume sales in all non-ZEV states at this time. In the near future, we do plan to offer Kona Electric in non-ZEV states that exhibit higher electric vehicle demand.”
With demand crushing the current supply, we have to imagine Hyundai is doing all they can to produce more units. However, supply chains aren’t built or bolstered in a day, and so would-be buyers may have to wait a bit. As their statement suggests, the delay for some in EV-thirsty non-ZEV states may not be too long, so there is hope on the horizon for some. The question now becomes, how many will wait and how many will move on to competitors with available inventory.
“With demand crushing the current supply, we have to imagine Hyundai is doing all they can to produce more units.” Why would you say that? Hasn’t Hyundai already said that production would be limited? It’s clear that they DO NOT WANT to produce more. Given the specs, price, and great reviews, it is no surprise that demand is high, and no surprise that people in non-CARB states won’t be able to get them.
Is anyone surprised that demand is high? Certainly Hyundai shouldn’t be.
If they used the Bolt EV to measure demand (which is a very similar vehicle) it is fair to say they predicted low demand when they ordered components like batteries. I think they are also using this to make it look like high demand, but they still won’t sell many in the US, a few thousand maybe? It helps them keep prices higher. Bolt EV sells for huge discounts now.
I think we’re seeing a pattern here. Automakers’ new longer range EV offerings are all massively supply constrained. I wonder if any of the major automakers are truly understanding the gravity of the situation. I think companies like VW are definitely committed to investing in making a line of EVs this next decade but looking at Tesla’s growth and then looking at each others EV offerings all having huge pre-order wait lists they all should all be having an all hands on deck moment.
Well, there really aren’t any competitors right now if you don’t want to compromise on options or price. Still it might be a couple of years before we get a decent supply of Kona Electrics. Anything could happen by time happen by the time supply catches up to demand.
I keep thinking back to when Tesla announced the Gigafactory and everyone thought they were crazy. Is there really that much demand for these EVs?!? Why not just outsource the battery components?!? This is an expensive white elephant that will sink Tesla!!
And here we are…so little long range EV competition for Tesla and even when a company has a good EV to build, they can’t build it because they don’t have the batteries!
Tesla took a big risk and built the Gigafactory…and now they have 80% of the pure EV market. And no one can even compete with them since they lack the batteries.
CRAZY DEMAND for EV..love it
Someone should notify GM pronto before its too late
Go to a ZEV state and order the car and pick it up when it’s delivered