Hyundai Announces Kona Electric Pricing In UK

Hyundai has just officially announced Kona Electric pricing for the UK.

The automaker provides us with an indication of what to expect in terms of price spread between the base 39-kWh Kona Electric and the longer range 64-kWh variant.

Though likely restricted to low-volume production for now, the Hyundai Kona Electric crossover is easily among the most-anticipated electric vehicles to come along in quite some time.

As always, pricing tells us whether or not an automaker intends to sell the vehicle in volume. In the case of the Kona Electric, it seems as though Hyundai seriously wants to move this vehicle in numbers.

Order books in the UK open on August 2, though we expect an immediate backlog that won’t be filled for quite some time as Hyundai attempts to get production up to speed.

Pricing breaks down as follows:

Prices will start from £29,495 (excluding Plug In Car Grant) for the KONA Electric SE 39kWh, with equipment including a 7” display audio including DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity with steering wheel controls and a leather steering wheel. Automatic lights, climate control, driver’s side electric lumbar support and keyless entry with start/stop button are amongst the key specification items. KONA Electric Premium 39kWh is the next model up in the range, which starts from £30,870 (excluding Plug In Car Grant). The specification builds on the SE trim level by offering customers additional equipment including, privacy glass, LED rear lamps, front parking sensors, auto dimming rear mirror and automatic windscreen wipers, 8” touchscreen display audio system with Navigation, DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™, combined with the KRELL audio system with 8 speakers and wireless charging for compatible devices. KONA Electric Premium is available with two drivetrains; the 39kWh battery with 100kW motor providing 136PS, or the 64kWh battery with 150kW motor with 204PS. The range topping Kona Electric Premium SE 64kWh is available from £36,295 (not including Plug In Car Grant), which adds additional equipment to the Premium including LED headlamps with High Beam Assist (HBA), static cornering lights and head up display. Additional enhancements over the Premium specification include leather seat facings, electrically adjustable and heated/ventilated front seats and heated steering wheel. KONA Electric is available in a choice of 6 colours. Galactic Grey (metallic) is a no cost option finish, with Chalk White (pearl), Tangerine Comet (metallic), Ceramic Blue (pearl), Pulse Red (pearl) and Acid Yellow (metallic) being a £565 option. A two-tone roof is available to order as a £420 option on the Premium & Premium SE models.

So, the cheapest 39-kWh variant rings in at just £29,495 ($38,938 USD), while the range-topping Kona Electric with the 64-kWh battery starts at £36,295 ($47,915 USD)

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK. stated:

With the 64kWh offering a potential 300 mile range, KONA Electric will not only appeal to customers who are already familiar with battery electric technology but perhaps more importantly, will enable some customers to take the step into electric vehicles by not only removing range anxiety but by doing so with a stylish, technically advanced and affordable package.

We expect to receive U.S. pricing information very soon.

More info in the press blast below:

KONA Electric is the latest electrified model from Hyundai, joining both the IONIQ family and the forthcoming NEXO as the brand drives towards 18 new electrified models by 2025. It brings the very latest in battery electric powertrain and connected technology, with an impressive driving range of up to 300 miles, all packaged up in an evolution of the KONA's striking exterior design. Front styling changes include a signature silver garnish connecting the high level daytime running lamps, a closed grille incorporating the charge point and a redesigned front bumper with active air flaps. At the rear of KONA Electric, the bumper has been redesigned for improved airflow, as well as housing resigned turn signal and fog lamp units. From the side, its dedicated 17" alloy wheels, lower side skirt and wheel arch side claddings are clear differentiators from the internal combustion engine versions of KONA. The KONA Electric models come with a high level of standard safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure display. Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also available dependant on trim level.

