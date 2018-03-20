Hyundai Announces Kona Electric Pricing In UK
Hyundai has just officially announced Kona Electric pricing for the UK.
The automaker provides us with an indication of what to expect in terms of price spread between the base 39-kWh Kona Electric and the longer range 64-kWh variant.
Though likely restricted to low-volume production for now, the Hyundai Kona Electric crossover is easily among the most-anticipated electric vehicles to come along in quite some time.
As always, pricing tells us whether or not an automaker intends to sell the vehicle in volume. In the case of the Kona Electric, it seems as though Hyundai seriously wants to move this vehicle in numbers.
Order books in the UK open on August 2, though we expect an immediate backlog that won’t be filled for quite some time as Hyundai attempts to get production up to speed.
Pricing breaks down as follows:
So, the cheapest 39-kWh variant rings in at just £29,495 ($38,938 USD), while the range-topping Kona Electric with the 64-kWh battery starts at £36,295 ($47,915 USD)
Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK. stated:
With the 64kWh offering a potential 300 mile range, KONA Electric will not only appeal to customers who are already familiar with battery electric technology but perhaps more importantly, will enable some customers to take the step into electric vehicles by not only removing range anxiety but by doing so with a stylish, technically advanced and affordable package.
We expect to receive U.S. pricing information very soon.
More info in the press blast below:
Hyundai Motor UK announce KONA Electric pricing and specifications
Prices for KONA Electric start from £29,495 – not including the £4,500 Plug-In Car Grant (PICG)
Available in 39kWh / 135PS or 64kWh / 204PS battery and motor combinations
Offers the very latest in battery electric powertrain and connected technology and a driving range of up to 300 miles
Available to order exclusively on Hyundai’s Click to Buy website (www.hyundai.co.uk/clicktobuy)
29 June 2018 – Hyundai Motor UK has officially announced the pricing and specification of the KONA Electric, which will be available to order from the 2 August.
KONA Electric is the latest electrified model from Hyundai, joining both the IONIQ family and the forthcoming NEXO as the brand drives towards 18 new electrified models by 2025. It brings the very latest in battery electric powertrain and connected technology, with an impressive driving range of up to 300 miles, all packaged up in an evolution of the KONA’s striking exterior design.
Front styling changes include a signature silver garnish connecting the high level daytime running lamps, a closed grille incorporating the charge point and a redesigned front bumper with active air flaps. At the rear of KONA Electric, the bumper has been redesigned for improved airflow, as well as housing resigned turn signal and fog lamp units. From the side, its dedicated 17” alloy wheels, lower side skirt and wheel arch side claddings are clear differentiators from the internal combustion engine versions of KONA.
The KONA Electric models come with a high level of standard safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tyre pressure display. Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Follow Assist (LFA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) are also available dependant on trim level.
KONA Electric will initially be available to order exclusively from Hyundai’s Click to Buy website with rollout across the dealer network in 2019.
KONA Electric has already attracted a phenomenal level of interest from customers across the globe and we are expecting demand to be high with limited vehicle availability. Customers that want to be one of the first to own a KONA Electric will be able to place an order from August 2. Test drives will be facilitated through a dealer roadshow in due course.
Tony Whitehorn
President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK
With the 64kWh offering a potential 300 mile range, KONA Electric will not only appeal to customers who are already familiar with battery electric technology but perhaps more importantly, will enable some customers to take the step into electric vehicles by not only removing range anxiety but by doing so with a stylish, technically advanced and affordable package.
Tony Whitehorn
President and CEO Hyundai Motor UK
All KONA Electric models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, Roadside Assistance package, 5 Year Annual Health Check, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.
By the time they get here, Tesla and GM would not have any tax credit left, which means 64 kWh Kona could be $40K, Bolt $38K, Tesla 3 $35K (haha, yeah I know). Buying the Bolt before tax credit expiry (Q1 2019?) will result in lowest cost 200+ mile EV.
In Q1 2019, the model 3 will still have 1/2 the tax credit available, making it “only” $31,250.
Just to keep the facts straight.
35k M3 isn’t a “fact”
To get $31.25K Tesla 3 when Kona is out Tesla must be producing them about 80,000 cars per month starting now. That ain’t happening. If you’re going to compare few unicorns who reserved and waited for 2.5 years as if that’s the norm, Bolt is only $22K, because that’s today’s sale price post subsidy and incentives.
What are you smoking? What does 80,000 cars per month have to do with the tax credit expiration countdown happening in July 1st?
All indications are that Tesla will deliver the 200,000th EV in the US in July 2018. That triggers the sunsetting of the tax credit. From July 2018 until Dec 2018, any EV’s they sell in the US will still qualify for the full $7500 tax credit. From Jan 2019 until May 2019, any EV’s they sell will qualify for the 1/2 the credit … which is $3750.
Current delivery estimates say the $35k model 3 is due to be shipped in the next 6-9 months, which means they should still qualify for the $3750 tax credit, making it a $31.25k EV. I did NOT say that it was cheaper than a Bolt, which is $38k – $7500 = $30.5k.
Care to explain what you’re talking about? Or are you just a hater? Just as a reminder, you’re the one who mentioned Q1 2019.
Wrong again July to October full credit and 3500 October to end of December
Is it too much to ask that commenters of this website are at least knowledgable about EV’s?
Before you tell someone they’re wrong, make sure you get your facts straight. There’s a pretty little chart on this page to help you out: https://insideevs.com/us-federal-7500-ev-credit-expiry-date-by-automaker-estimates/
If you’re mature enough, I will gladly accept your apology.
If you’re trying to get Tesla 3 when Kona is available, you will NOT get subsidy. In order to get subsidy when Kona is available, Tesla must fill all reservations holders, which work out to be about 80K cars per month.
If you’re claiming those who reserved 2.5 years ago for getting $3.5K subsidy, Bolt is now selling for about $32.5K-$7.5K=$25K. You don’t compare past purchase with present one.
$47,915 includes VAT. In the US, it should be priced around $38k, making it cheaper than the premium Bolt EV. The lowest Kona EV trim has more options than the highest optioned Bolt EV.
A big if of course, but if the Kona and Niro are brought to the US in large numbers they will have a a large pricing advantage over the Bolt EV (which only sells about 30,000 units a year) because of the tax credit.
This could be very bad for Bolt sales.
Not really dealers can take money off the hood if they have trouble selling it like it’s happening now in Elyria Ohio, they have bolt that was on sell for 32k now they are at 28k waiting to get to 26k to make the trigger. And yes it has dcfc
Not sure how they are going to have a huge price advantage? Based on the numbers we’ve seen so far.
It will be interesting to see how well the Kona will sell in the US. Hyundai has said it has 20,000 reservations alone in Norway. it is not a bad priced SUV BEV with decent range. The problem is the limit number of shipments to Norway this year. I wonder how many will be shipped to the UK this year?
“and head up display”
I just might have to test drive one when it get’s here for that feature.
There’s a YouTube video in Korea showing it; small but serviceable, showing speed
Hopefully Hyundai will seriously ramp up production, because reports are they only plan to make 18,600 this year. I know we’re already half way through the year, but those are pretty feeble numbers and demand will massively outstrip supply.