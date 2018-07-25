Hydrogen Shortage Hits Hard: Toyota Mirai Owners Urged To Top Up Frequently
Hydrogen shortages in California are causing trouble with refueling hydrogen fuel cell cars, particularly in the Los Angeles area.
We were often told that hydrogen is the most abundant element, so we wonder how it could be that there are shortages? Especially shortages at places like hydrogen refueling stations, where there should be hydrogen everywhere.
According to a Green Car Reports article, at least at some of the 33 hydrogen refueling stations in California, FCVs owners might be surprised by a lack of hydrogen.
At one station there is even a message with info from Toyota: “Be advised: Hydrogen delivery issues everywhere. Don’t take chances, top off frequently. Toyota hotline says dealers know, will comp you for rental car.”
Bleak situation for Hydrogen car owners in Southern California. They're suffering their own micro energy crisis. pic.twitter.com/sWSxHahA1c
— Paulo NonVTEC Acoba (@ferio_252) July 25, 2018
Not only Toyota Mirai drivers (3,687 sales by the end of June 2018) but also those with Honda Clarity Fuel Cell and Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell vehicles will be affected.
Well, the cause seems to be unexpected disruptions at Air Products, which supplies the hydrogen. They are suggesting it will be early August before supplies are restored.
“Toyota is aware that certain fuel-cell vehicle owners in the Los Angeles area are currently experiencing refueling challenges because of limited hydrogen supply at several local fueling stations. While the station operator works to resolve this short-term issue, we are working with our Mirai (fuel-cell car) customers to help identify alternative fueling options, including as a temporary measure, opening our commercial hydrogen fueling station at the Port of Long Beach…We sincerely regret the current inconvenience for our customers,” Toyota said in a statement emailed to Green Car Reports.”
And here is what Green Car Reports learned from Air Products spokesman Arthur George:
“We are actively working to resolve this unexpected disruption, which has been caused by a contemporaneous series of unrelated issues at several liquid hydrogen production and supply sites. We are addressing the matter as rapidly as we can and are hopeful to have the situation remedied and have restored regular hydrogen supply in the early days of August. We regret any inconvenience that may have resulted…. We regret any inconvenience fueling customers may be currently experiencing, and reassure you we are focused on resolving the issue as soon as possible,”
Well, we can now add worries of lack of hydrogen to the lists of doubts we have connected to FCVs.
Source: Green Car Reports
24 Comments on "Hydrogen Shortage Hits Hard: Toyota Mirai Owners Urged To Top Up Frequently"
If they want abundant hydrogen, they could just drive their FCEVs into the ocean. There’s plenty of hydrogen there.
I have a filling station at my house. Everyone needs to be driving on sunshine instead of being locked into the supply chain like this.
The Big 5 Oil Corps, want you and everyone else, to stay shackled to their supply chain network, Lock, Stock, and of course Barrel.
Anything else would be just uncivilized!
Lock Stock and >>two smoking<< barrels
🙂
You have a filling station at your home that is capable of re-fueling this toyota. Really?
And how did you acquire one and from whom?
He believe he means solar for his EV.
Or just a outlet works great!
Another reason why EVs are better suited for cars than fuel cell. Just plug the car in at home and jobs a good ‘un
Agree. I am so spoiled by having a full “tank” every morning. When i need to fill up the minivan, i can not stand the gas stations.
I’m refueling my car as I sit here right now.
There’s a joke in here about the two most abundant elements in the universe being hydrogen and human stupidity, but I can’t quite put it together.
Maybe, a little strategically implemented electrolysis, can force the issue relating to elemental over abundance, and the lack of human intellect?
RANGE ANXIETY!!!!!
😛
They call ’em fool cells for a reason!
Good thing there’s no shortage of electricity in my garage. #foolcells
Now your just rubbing it in, for Petes sake!
Here’s the real engineering take on HFCEV.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7MzFfuNOtY
“issues at several liquid hydrogen production and supply sites”
So they are shipping them in liquid at -424F? From shipping perspective, that’s the only cost effective way. But from retail, that’s horrible. You have to have the cryo units always running and wasting even more energy. Sure if you run out in a day, maybe good insulation may work. But that means they need to be resupplied every day. There is zero chance they’ll compete against gasoline and make money.
This temperature is a function of pressure. Most of the energy loss is from the initial liquefaction.
The stations which make their hydrogen on-site via distributed electrolysis remain online. Even so, the outages are not clustered in a particular area; from the H2 iPhone app, there seem to be other stations nearby which have no shortages.
This is another reason to derive hydrogen on-site from solar and wind-powered electrolysis.
Or even better, derive 3x as much electricity from on-site solar and wind
Hydrogen was a poor (and desperate) attempt by the fossil fuel industry to slow down EV development with something they could produce from fossil fuels and control the distribution. They squandered hundreds of millions on it and they failed.
Toyota/Honda/Hyundai: Please please PLEASE can we finally move on from this nonesense.
Hidrogen cars, are a very bad solution for first world. I only understand the fuel cell technologie, if we need to use cars were we don’t have electric supply, and instead of using Hydrogen, we use ethanol for example.
Ethanol has its own issues.
We already have an electricity distribution network and know how to generate it efficiently. The problem is that the vested interests don’t have any skin in that game so they are promoting their own solution.
I think we see at this point where that is taking us.