Hydro-Québec’s Electric Circuit To Install 1,600 Fast Chargers Within 10 Years

10 M BY MARK KANE

First 22 are already installed, next 100 coming this year

In line with the previous announcement, Québec is going to significantly expand its DC fast charging network.

The plan envisions 1,600 new chargers in 10 years, and Electric Circuit, Hydro-Québec’s public charging network, already installed the first 22. The company now operates more than 1,700 charging points, including 168 DC fast chargers.

The next 100 fast chargers are to be installed in 2019. The largest stations will get four chargers at one site. With around 40,000 electric vehicles registered in Québec, the province is positioned for further growth.

More details from the press release:

“In June 2018, the National Assembly unanimously adopted An Act to promote the establishment of a public fast-charging service for electric vehicles. (This hyperlink will open a new window) The new legislation authorizes Hydro-Québec to use revenue from the increase in electricity sales generated by charges carried out primarily at electric vehicle drivers’ homes to fund the installation of more fast-charge stations. Electricity rates will therefore not be affected. Hydro-Québec’s specific objectives will be as follows: Commission 1,600 fast-charge stations in the next 10 years. As many as 22 new fast-charge stations have already been deployed in 2019 and about 100 in total will be deployed this year.

Expand the network in areas that currently have fewer fast-charge stations, such as Mauricie, Côte-Nord, Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean and Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Densify the network in the busiest areas in order to eliminate waiting times at some stations in peak hours, particularly along highways.

Provide a high-quality, reliable service that is provided at the same price for all electric vehicle drivers so they can travel anywhere in Québec with ease. Over time, the speed with which the new charging stations are installed will be modified based on the following: Forecasts of the number of electric vehicle drivers, where they are located and the usage of existing charging stations

Costs incurred by expanding the network

New technologies that simplify the installation of fast-charge stations

Our desire to ensure that the rollout of fast-charge stations has no impact on electricity rates The successful rollout relies on the cooperation between partners who will provide space for the new charging stations, namely Desjardins, Le Groupe Crevier, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert and Metro, as well as the Ministère des Transports du Québec, given that some charging stations will be located at rest stops. To follow the deployment of the charging stations or to learn more about transportation electrification, the Electric Circuit’s new Facebook page (This hyperlink will open a new window) is now available. Significant financial support from Natural Resources Canada Under its fast-charge infrastructure program, Natural Resources Canada selected three Hydro-Québec projects to receive financial assistance of approximately $5 million. These amounts will be used to fund the installation of approximately 100 fast-charge stations in Québec. The three selected projects are for the installation of 10 superstations with four fast-charge stations, as well as the deployment of 40 fast-charge stations on the north shore of the Fleuve Saint-Laurent (St. Lawrence River) and 20 fast-charge stations on the south shore. There are currently close to 40,000 electric vehicles registered in Québec and the Electric Circuit has more than 1,700 charging stations, including 168 fast-charge stations.”

Rollout of fast-charge stations – Winter and spring 2019

Commissioned since the beginning of 2019 (22 fast-charge stations): Contrecœur (2 fast-charge stations)

Repentigny (2 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Apollinaire (superstation with 4 fast-charge stations)

Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc (1 fast-charge station)

Saint-Félicien (1 fast-charge station)

Sept-Îles (2 fast-charge stations)

Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury (2 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Ours (1 fast-charge station)

Laval (6 fast-charge stations)

L’Anse-Saint-Jean (1 fast-charge station) To be commissioned by the end of spring 2019 (49 fast-charge stations): Laval (2 fast-charge stations)

La Tuque (2 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Donat (1 fast-charge station)

Lachute (superstation with 4 fast-charge stations)

Terrebonne (2 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Michel-des-Saints (1 fast-charge station)

Magog (1 fast-charge station)

Donnacona (2 fast-charge stations)

Les Escoumins (2 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Hyacinthe (1 fast-charge station)

Beaconsfield (2 fast-charge stations)

Candiac (2 fast-charge stations)

Montréal’s Pointe-aux-Trembles neighborhood (2 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Eustache (2 fast-charge stations)

Dégelis (1 fast-charge station)

Rouyn-Noranda (1 fast-charge station)

Boisbriand (2 fast-charge stations)

Montréal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough (4 fast-charge stations)

Kirkland (2 fast-charge stations)

Shawinigan (superstation with 4 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Alexis-des-Monts (1 fast-charge station)

Beauharnois (2 fast-charge stations)

Montréal’s LaSalle borough (2 fast-charge stations)

Sainte-Julienne (1 fast-charge station)

Longueuil (2 fast-charge stations)

Saint-Jérôme (1 fast-charge station)

Source: Hydro-Québec via Green Car Congress