Hundreds Of Tesla Model 3 Cars At Fremont Delivery Center – Videos

21 hours ago by Electric CarsTV

With deliveries to non-employees expected to start as early as today, we now see video of what looks to be hundreds of Tesla Model 3s ready for the hand over.

Video description (above):

“More than 100 Model 3s at the Fremont Delivery Center.”

A second video, shot on the same day (December 10, 2017) suffers from that dreaded vertical video format, but confirms the sighting. Video description (below):