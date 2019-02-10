Hubject & Greenlots Announce Charging Partnership On Plug & Charge

2 H BY MARK KANE

App free and card free authorization and payments

After the deal with Electrify America, Hubject announced another partner in North America – Greenlots – in deployment of ISO 15118 Plug&Charge technology, which enables to start charging electric vehicle simply by plugging it in. All the necessary authorization and payments are done automatically without the need of any app or card.

The only requirement is to prepare the chargers and charging networks (in progress) as well as initial registration of particular car (manufacturers are gearing to implement Plug&Charge in new EV models) and user account for billing.

The Plug&Charge is expected to be more convenient for user and we guess it will gain a lot of popularity over time.

“Customers with new, Plug&Charge-enabled vehicles will no longer need to worry about using an app or card to pay for their charge. This achievement is the result of a partnership between Hubject and Greenlots, a US-based leader in EV charging and energy management software and solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies. With Hubject’s Plug&Charge ecosystem and public key infrastructure, Greenlots’ SKY™ network will be capable of securely authenticating and authorizing EV charging simply by plugging into the vehicle. This technology has the potential to render RFID card and app-based payment systems obsolete within the next few years, making EV charging simpler and more accessible than pumping gas.” “Customer privacy and safety are key components of this system, which is why it has been endorsed by nearly all major automakers. The secure digital communication of the Plug&Charge system gives peace of mind to both new players in the connected mobility industry and drivers alike.” “With the enablement of the ISO 15118 protocol, Greenlots will provide network operators a greater level of management and increased energy and cost efficiencies. Smart charging benefits multiple stakeholders, including utility companies and fleet owners, as it securely connects vehicles to infrastructure”

Paul Glenney, North American CEO of Hubject said:

“Our expertise in Plug&Charge implementation has been developed over the last several years and Greenlots recognized our ability to provide them with the most advanced solution to enhance their customers’ EV charging experience. Through partnerships with industry leaders like Greenlots, we’re able to make charging more convenient than ever, a key factor in increasing EV adoption and reducing carbon emissions.”

Harmeet Singh, CTO of Greenlots said: