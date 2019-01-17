How Tesla Reinvented American Luxury: Video
Did the Tesla Model X 100D truly reinvent American luxury?
We know full well that some people will immediately argue that Tesla vehicles are not luxury cars. In fact, even the automaker doesn’t qualify them as such, but instead, calls its electric vehicles, “premium.” However, many automotive outlets, reviewers, and ranking websites put cars like the Tesla Model X in the same category as other luxury crossovers. Thus, they rank Teslas against the pinnacles of German luxury: BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. But, what about American luxury?
Do American luxury cars even really exist these days? Sure, brands like Lincoln and Cadillac fit the bill. However, this video talks about old days, when American luxury was at the forefront. We’re talking about iconic vehicles that you might see at a classic car show. Today, luxury car shoppers seem to prefer German and Japanese luxury brands. With a multitude of highly rated choices at plenty of price points, this just makes sense.
So, aside from the beauty of this video’s imagery and soundtrack, how has the Tesla Model X 100D clearly reinvented and revitalized the dying American luxury car? Check out the video.
Video Description via Meesh Motorsports on YouTube:
How Tesla Reinvented American Luxury | 2019 Tesla Model X 100D | Mary The Model X
Meesh Motorsports goes over How American Luxury Cars were reinvented by the 2019 Tesla Model X 100D. Big thanks to Graham over at Checkpoint and his boy Vikram for helping out! How American Luxury Cars were Changed by Tesla. Why Tesla Rivals Mercedes, BMW & Audi. Meesh Motorsports on the Tesla Model X 100D 2019, Tesla Roadster, Tesla Model S P100D, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y.
Sat in Teslas on display in a sales center in California while on a business trip. American luxury? The interiors are all plain plastic.
Tch… It’s luxury “reinvented”.
Define Luxury?
For me, the “luxury” isn’t found in Rich Corinthian Leather and endangered rainforest veneers; it’s in Autopilot handling the mundane yet stressful tedium of maintaining speed and keeping in lane; it’s in the visually uncluttered dash and controls; it’s in the intuitive user interface; it’s in the sense of safety from the 5-star crash rating. It’s especially from not having to stand out in whatever the weather is doing every other week for 5 minutes while gassing up; even 8 Series owners have to do that.
Luxury, especially for younger people, has become more defined by the latest technology, good performance, connectivity. A modern luxury product needs to function really well rather than just look good or be exquisitely made. Today, there is more free thinking and pioneering attitude towards luxury. Millennials don’t just want money, they want experiences and a strong brand that matches the image they would want to project.
I decided to stop watching after he engaged Autopilot on a busy two lane road with cross traffic, then took his hands off the wheel and stated “I don’t have to drive anymore.” Tesla is trying so hard to make it clear it’s not fully self driving, and videos like this totally undermine that.
Personally, I wish they (or perhaps some aftermarket modifier) would come out with the “Model L,” a stretch Model X which could stand for “Limo,” “Luxury,” or “Long Wheelbase,” and then just go all out on the rear seat accommodations, like in the Volvo CX90 Excellence (as reviewed by Doug Demuro: https://youtu.be/P6G69CsBI4Y )
(Of course, most people who buy a Tesla want to drive it themselves, but it would be huge in China where being chauffeured is apparently a big deal, and it would shut up all the fake concern trolls who say “it’s not luxury! It’s too spartan!)