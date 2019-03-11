How Many Amps Does Your Home Charging Station Really Need?

1 H BY STAFF

There’s a lot of factors to consider when shopping for a home charging station for your electric vehicle. You certainly want to make sure you’re buying a unit from a reputable company, that is has a good warranty, and that it’s built to last many years.

However, one of the other important considerations is how powerful of a charging station do you need? Most electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles available today can only accept a maximum of 16 to 32-amps, while charging on a level 2, 240-volt charging station. However, there are charging stations available today that can deliver more power, even though very few electric vehicles can actually accept it.

That can be confusing to some consumers shopping for a charging station, so let’s take a closer look at what the difference between a 30-amp unit and one that can deliver 40-amps.

The average daily distance North Americans drive is between 26-31 miles. For electric vehicles, this requires about 10 kWh of electricity (Most EVs average between 3 & 4 miles per kWh. Charging an EV at 40 A (9.6 kW) means it will take a little more than one hour to charge to the minimum required daily amount, compared to 1 hour and 20 minutes at 30 A (7.2 kW).

Since most EV drivers charge overnight, this is not a significant difference, especially when the car stays plugged in for 8 to 10 hours. Another factor to consider is the initial cost to power a 40A EVSE vs a 30A EVSE can be very substantial. That’s because the entire circuit needs to use a thicker wire, and the circuit breaker needed is more expensive. Plus, many residential electrical systems do not have the spare electrical capacity to add a 40A charger, since it requires a 50-amp dedicated circuit.

As the auto industry increasingly shifts to EVs, combined with the fact that the average family owns two vehicles, it is probable that two EVSEs per household will soon be the norm. Even if the present capacity allows starting with a 40A EVSE, it will certainly be a challenge for any household to add a second one in the future. Two 30A power sharing-enabled units (drawing a combined maximum of 32A) to charge two family EVs is more cost-efficient than to have to swap the charging connector from one vehicle to another every evening.

When shopping for a home charging station, make sure you get all the features and quality you need. However, make sure you’re not paying for an option that your EV can’t use, will cost you more to install, and may not even be compatible with your home’s electrical supply. FLO Home charging stations deliver up to 30A, which is more than enough power to fully charge your EV overnight, and have you ready to go the next morning.

The FLO Home line of charging stations is packed with features and details, not available on most charging stations. They are made of the highest quality components and built to last many years. That’s why they come with an industry-best, 5-year limited warranty. Check out why FLO Home is the charging station that should be in your garage.

**FLO is an advertiser on InsideEVs, but we received no direct compensation for this article.