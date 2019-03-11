How Many Amps Does Your Home Charging Station Really Need?
Level 2 is the way to go. That’s for sure.
There’s a lot of factors to consider when shopping for a home charging station for your electric vehicle. You certainly want to make sure you’re buying a unit from a reputable company, that is has a good warranty, and that it’s built to last many years.
However, one of the other important considerations is how powerful of a charging station do you need? Most electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles available today can only accept a maximum of 16 to 32-amps, while charging on a level 2, 240-volt charging station. However, there are charging stations available today that can deliver more power, even though very few electric vehicles can actually accept it.
That can be confusing to some consumers shopping for a charging station, so let’s take a closer look at what the difference between a 30-amp unit and one that can deliver 40-amps.
The average daily distance North Americans drive is between 26-31 miles. For electric vehicles, this requires about 10 kWh of electricity (Most EVs average between 3 & 4 miles per kWh. Charging an EV at 40 A (9.6 kW) means it will take a little more than one hour to charge to the minimum required daily amount, compared to 1 hour and 20 minutes at 30 A (7.2 kW).
Since most EV drivers charge overnight, this is not a significant difference, especially when the car stays plugged in for 8 to 10 hours. Another factor to consider is the initial cost to power a 40A EVSE vs a 30A EVSE can be very substantial. That’s because the entire circuit needs to use a thicker wire, and the circuit breaker needed is more expensive. Plus, many residential electrical systems do not have the spare electrical capacity to add a 40A charger, since it requires a 50-amp dedicated circuit.
As the auto industry increasingly shifts to EVs, combined with the fact that the average family owns two vehicles, it is probable that two EVSEs per household will soon be the norm. Even if the present capacity allows starting with a 40A EVSE, it will certainly be a challenge for any household to add a second one in the future. Two 30A power sharing-enabled units (drawing a combined maximum of 32A) to charge two family EVs is more cost-efficient than to have to swap the charging connector from one vehicle to another every evening.
When shopping for a home charging station, make sure you get all the features and quality you need. However, make sure you’re not paying for an option that your EV can’t use, will cost you more to install, and may not even be compatible with your home’s electrical supply. FLO Home charging stations deliver up to 30A, which is more than enough power to fully charge your EV overnight, and have you ready to go the next morning.
The FLO Home line of charging stations is packed with features and details, not available on most charging stations. They are made of the highest quality components and built to last many years. That’s why they come with an industry-best, 5-year limited warranty. Check out why FLO Home is the charging station that should be in your garage.
Answer: As many as you can do safely & economically. Even if your current car can’t handle a big draw now, your next car probably will.
Yes, but that doesn’t mean you need it. I find 32 A charge rate perfectly adequate, even if I get a Model 3 LR my needs for charging rate won’t change. L2 at 16 A or slower is fine for overnight for lower range EVs, but 32 is great for PHEVs where you need to recharge between trips. Our Clarity PHEV has on average more than a full charge every day, so slower charging means less EV miles.
A Model 3 LR is never going to need charging during the day unless driving long distance when it would be charged at a Supercharger. I really only need overnight charging and Superchargers. So 32 A is fine for me.
I just want to encourage people to think ahead. If you pay a couple dollars for bigger conduit now & lower wire gauge, you’ll be very happy if/when you eventually upgrade. If not, it only cost a few bucks more and was safer.
When vehicles like the Rivian truck are out, there’s a good chance people are going to want more than 32A, especially the 180 kwhr one. If you use 75% of the pack in a day, it’s going to take 18 hours to recharge. That’s way too long if you need to use it again in 12 hours.
Depends on your daily mileage.
The more miles you average a day, the higher the charge rate you need.
Same thing here. 32 Amp line, but set to push 25 Amps.
Have never needed more or faster charging: BMW i3.
For a PHEV, 120V 20A is plenty, cheap to wire in a dedicated circuit and no home charger to buy.
OpenEVSE is cheaper, very fully featured and entirely hackable if you’re into that…
https://www.openevse.com/stations.html
Since this looks like a free ad for Flo, I’ll through in a bit of balance by noting that the Amazon Prime Choice is:
EVoCharge EVoInnovate, Level 2 EV Charger, 240 Volt 32 Amp
Which has an almost perfect 5 star review rating and retails on Amazon for only $479 (significantly less than Flo ;))
But Amazon doesn’t support InsideEVs as an advertiser. That said, the Tesla charger is only a touch more expensive than the EVo Charge at $500 even:
https://shop.tesla.com/us/en/product/vehicle-accessories/gloss-black-wall-connector.html
Go portable and get this….
https://shop.quickchargepower.com/JESLA-is-THE-40-amp-J1772-portable-charging-solution-JESLA.htm
If I were having something installed it would be 240 volts and 50 amps.
30A or 40A doesn’t make much difference compared to single phase versus three phase. Most homes in Europe now have three phase which an increasing number of European version EVs now support. For example the best selling EV in Europe for four years running is Renault Zoe which charges at 3 x 32A = 22kW. Audi E-Tron Wuattro charges at 3 x 16A = 11kW or 3 x 32A = 22kW. BMW i3 senond and third generation both charge at 3 x 16A = 11kW and Tesla charge st 3 x 24A = 16.5kW.
The problem is that if you plug in a Tesla to a 32A or 40A single phase you will still only get 24A = 5.5kW and with a recent BMW i3 you will only get 16A = 3.6kW. So the important thing is to get a three phase home charger if you have a three phase electricity supply.