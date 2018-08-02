How Are Germany’s Tesla Killers Playing Out?
DID GERMANY’S ‘TESLA KILLERS’ LIVE UP TO THEIR HYPE?
Recently, there’s been a spate of splashy parties to celebrate upcoming electric cars from Germany’s automakers. Before these cars were unveiled, many anticipated the likes of Mercedes and Audi would have perfected a “Tesla Killer” — depriving Elon Musk of even more sleep. So what’s the consensus after these glitzy gala events wrapped up?
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, Mercedes EQC (Images: InsideEVs, Turbo)
Financial Times reports that “The big question is whether this electric onslaught threatens Tesla, or helps it by tipping the car buying public towards battery vehicles that will expand the company’s potential market.” Comments from auto analysts suggest this might be the case.
“Rather than crushing new entrants, we suspect incumbent carmakers will help validate and expand the existing market for electric vehicles,” wrote Bernstein analysts, likening the electric car wave to the boom in digital cameras, where an influx of products from established groups aided new players in growing their business.
Looking at Audi’s latest effort, “The e-tron underscores that catching up with Tesla is more difficult than expected by many,” wrote analyst Patrick Hummel at UBS, who noted that the car has slower acceleration and a shorter range than the Tesla Model X SUV, its direct competitor. Though “well made,” the car “fails to set new benchmarks in the premium EV segment, even though we consider it better than the Mercedes EQC.”
Above: Explaining the “Tesla Killer” fallacy (Youtube: Teslanomics by Ben Sullins)
“Tesla has a significant technology advantage over others,” Mr. Hummel says. UBS executed a Model 3 teardown and notes that Tesla has “next-generation, military-grade tech that’s years ahead of peers,” explaining that the battery pack “appears to be ahead of all current production electric vehicles,” while the company has made “technological strides” in developing the inverter in the electric motor.
Furthermore, UBS notes that “Many of these features would be hard for established players to adopt, largely because they are developed in-house by Tesla, while others lean on their suppliers for technology.”
FT reports Tesla solidified a “head start over the industry, and the fact that it started from scratch rather than adapting existing models to run on batteries has also given it a technology lead.” After all, “Tesla builds its cars on a platform designed for electric cars only, while many other manufacturers adapt existing combustion engine architecture for their battery cars.”
Above: Tesla’s cars are built from the ground up as electric vehicles (Image: Tesla)
Looking at Germany’s upcoming e-cars, Financial Times concludes, “Early indications are that the new wave of electric vehicles, each one feted as a ‘Tesla killer,’ falls short.”
Source: Financial Times / Teslanomics by Ben Sullins
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
“next-generation, military-grade tech that’s years ahead of peers,”
Mouarrfff, clowns (I can only guess he is talking about Nvidia Autochauffeur, still stupid)
Germans design their cars to be profitable and reuse existing lines, time is on their side, with the Chineses, they will own the EV market
That’s what the German’s said about the integrated circuit industry moving from analog to digital. We’re still waiting for a German tech company to emerge in that field. But perhaps, when they do, they will be profitable!
I doubt it.
The dealers aren’t in any big hurry to sell electric cars. Their profits come mainly from selling used cars and repairing cars. Selling electric vehicles reduces their profit from repairing cars if they sell too many.
Secondly, there just isn’t that many high end European car dealerships.
Thirdly, GM, Ford, Honda, Toyota, or Hyundai/Kia, either aren’t doing much or not directly competing with Tesla’s model line-up.
The great unknown, however, is how the Trump tariff tax will affect the cost of all new vehicles with Chinese made parts.
Quick! Put a Finger in that Hole! It’s Leaking badly!
Having bought New Vehicles, from GM, Nissan, Dodge, Kia, and Nearly New from Mazda (a “Consignment” 1983 RX7 GSL-SE, With Aftermarket Arkay Turbo System), for about the last 42 years, I can suggest, with only a brief Drive of a Friends Model S, and a few miles in an EV Conversion That I bought in 2006, I would say, first off: “The More, The Merrier!”
Next: “Best of luck trying to out Sell any Tesla Class Vehicle! Best Whishes! (Model 3 just out sold BMW ICE vehicles. For August! September could be even more interesting, in the sales activity ranks!)
Tesla did not outsell the BMW ICE vehicles, BMW are at around 200k per month. Cherry picking a single market….
Model 3 didn’t even outsell all BMW in the US. S+X+3 almost outsold BMW in the US, and probably will in September.
@Dam said: “…Germans design their cars to be profitable and reuse existing lines, time is on their side, with the Chineses, they will own the EV market.”
———-
It’s good to learn the German traditional car makers have the luxury of time on their side… because it may take a very long time before they are able to win back the customer base they have lost (and continue to lose) to Tesla.
The recent EV related JV agreements Mercedes has entered with China Inc are in my opinion a massive sellout of both the Mercedes brand and Mercedes IP… I would not be surprised if these agreements end up being investigated by Germam regulators as to why certain Mercedes execs promoted and allowed these agreements to be entered.
continued…
I hope all this gets worked out for the German traditional car makers because they have the potential of bringing to market great EVs under their own brand name.
Huh, an I thought they designed their cars, at least the diesel ones, to cheat existing pollution standards, and not meet future ones.
Thanks for the “Dam” insight.
Now EVANNEX has gone paranoid fantasising about Tesla killers.
I think the one thing Tesla enthusiast get wrong is there will be a “Tesla Killer”. The killer will be the overall market penetration Tesla will be able to make as more and more players get into the market. Currently, Tesla pretty much has the market to themselves in everything greater than $45k. Now you add in Jaguar, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Porsche, etc… And if you’ve noticed they’ve mainly introduced CUV/SUV which is the hot thing in the market. Next, you add Kia/Hyundai, GM, Nissan, VW with their lower tiered release models. That leaves Tesla with a handful of models competing with a whole range of vehicles up and down the price spectrum.
That’s the killer to Tesla – not a single model.
The vast majority of the sales of these new vehicles will be from people that are loyal to their respective brands or people that would not buy a Tesla specifically. There will be very few people moving from Tesla to them or even cross shopping from Tesla to the other brands.
I agree the Jag/Audi/Mercedes/BMW BEVs are defensive efforts to prevent defections to Tesla. It’s a bit of a double-edged sword, though. The typical brand-loyal driver is pre-disposed to accept an anti-EV cliché as a rationalization. Going into their local dealer’s showroom and seeing a BEV chips away at that rationalization. If they open their mind enough to check it their brand’s BEV, the next obvious step is to check out the competition, aka Tesla. Legacy dealers who put up an inferior BEV run the risk of having even more defections than if they ignored BEV entirely.
It’s a bit of a tightrope.
So much for the tightrope – US Audi dealers won’t stock the e-tron. Special order only!
Right, it’s a phenomena, a lifestyle, a life statement, that gets positively re-enforced by others who have joined the ev revolution. It can’t be stopped, ignored, nor reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, remorse or fear. It has no regard for your past accomplishments, as it silently rolls over the ice until they are all dead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zu0rP2VWLWw
the car market is not a zero sum game. If Tesla turns a profit or is very close to a profit in Q3, Tesla’s future looks secure. Tesla still has around five years before they have any real competition.
Car market is basically zero sum In US and Europe.
CUVs are hot in the ICE market. Time will tell if this will be worth the 20% to 25% hit on range in the EV market.
Ben Sullins mentioned some very good arguments. Just play that video.
All the new EV models that enter the market, they just eat marketshare from ICE. Just like Tesla EV models are eating marketshare from ICE.
Any decent car made beyond compliance numbers is a welcome weapon in the EV revolution.