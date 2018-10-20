Hottest New Electric Cars, SUVs & Trucks Coming In 2019-2020

3 H BY JIM GORZELANY

The market for electric cars is about to explode with a rich assortment of new models coming to market in the not-too-distant future. Coming from both established players and upstart manufacturers, the next wave of EVs is expected reach new heights in terms of their operating range, with the best of the bunch able to run for as much as 400 miles on a charge. The sportiest of the next wave will rival some of the most exotic cars in the world in terms of speed, performance, and groundbreaking styling.

Here’s a quick look at the most significant electrified rides expected to reach dealers’ showrooms for the 2019 and 2020 model years.

2019 AUDI E-TRON

The brand’s first full electric car in the U.S. is an all-wheel-drive five-passenger luxury crossover SUV that’s similar in size to Audi’s Q7. It’s expected to deliver a range of around 250 miles from its 95-kilowatt-hour battery pack. A coupe-like Sportback version is expected later in 2019, with a four-door GT model following thereafter.

2019 HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC

The full-electric version of Hyundai’s small crossover SUV debuts for 2019 with a 201-horsepower electric powertrain, and an estimated operating range of 258 miles on a charge.

2019 JAGUAR I-PACE

The iPace is Jaguar’s first full-electric vehicle, and it’s a decidedly racy midsize SUV. A 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack affords an estimated range of around 234 miles; its twin electric motors produce the equivalent of 395 horsepower, which allows the iPace to reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

2019 KIA NIRO EV

The full-electric version of Kia’s compact crossover SUV is coming in early 2019 as a 2020 model. Initially limited to California and 11 other states, a 64-kilowatt-per-hour lithium ion battery pack drives a 201-hp electric motor and can run for an estimated 239 miles on a charge.

2019 NISSAN LEAF LONG RANGE

Nissan says it will introduce a new version of the Leaf with a larger battery pack that enables added miles on a charge. Details have yet to be disclosed, but with the standard version already attaining 150 miles, reaching at or near 200 miles is certainly within reach.

2019 TESLA MODEL 3 BASE MODEL

Despite extended delays, the long-awaited $35,000 entry-level version of the Model 3 could finally go on sale sometime during the 2019 calendar year.

2020 ASTON MARTIN RAPIDE E

The renowned British exotic sports car maker is expected to unveil its first EV sometime later in 2019. Based on the brawny and beautiful Rapide, it’s targeted to run for over 200 miles on a charge and reach 60 mph in under four seconds. Production will be limited to just 155 units, and the car will sell for around $260,000.

2020 BOLLINGER B1

Fledgling EV maker Bollinger plans to begin selling this militaristic-looking boxy electric utility vehicle by the end of 2019. It’s built on a lightweight, but sturdy, aluminum frame, comes with all-wheel-drive, and promises a 200-mile range from its 120-kWh battery pack. It’s claimed to reach 60 mph in a quick 4.5 seconds and tow up to 7,500 pounds. A full electric pickup truck version is in the works for a later model year.

2020 KIA SOUL EV

A redesigned version of Kia’s funky/boxy compact hatchback arrives for 2020 with a new 64 kWh lithium ion polymer battery pack that delivers an as-yet undisclosed range. Reports have it pegged at around 225 miles, which is a considerable improvement over the current model’s 150-mile range.

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ EQC

Mercedes is getting into the EV business with a family of specially branded models, the first of which is expected to be a stylish compact crossover SUV. The EQC is reported to come with two electric motors that generate over 400 horsepower and enable a 0-60 mph run in under five seconds, with an operating range estimated at 279 miles on a charge.

2020 MERCEDES-BENZ ESPRINTER

Mercedes’ large commercial van is being redesigned for 2020, with a full-electric version part of the lineup.

2020 MINI ELECTRIC

The name says it all. The iconic brand is readying a full-electric version of the Mini Cooper coupe for introduction by the end of 2019. It will reportedly share technology with the BMW i3, and could offer a 200-mile operating range in addition to the brand’s famed go-kart handling.

2020 POLESTAR 2

A new line of performance-minded electrified models from Volvo debuts for 2020 under the Polestar brand name. While the Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid coupe, the 2 will be a full-electric sedan. Riding on the same underpinnings as the XC40 crossover, sources say it will pack 400 horsepower and run for an estimated 350-mile range.

2020 PORSCHE TAYCAN

Porsche’s first EV will be an ultra-sleek electrified four-door sports car. With a targeted range of over 300 miles on a charge, two synchronous motors will generate in excess of 600 hp, which will enable the Taycan to reach 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. A Sport Turismo hatchback version is expected to follow it within a year.

2020 RIVIAN R1T

Yet another fledgling EV maker, Rivian plans this sleekly futuristic pickup truck as its first offering. To be built in a former Mitsubishi plant in Normal, IL, the R1T is claimed to have a 400-mile range, run from 0-60-mph in a mere three seconds and afford bona fide off-road chops. It will be followed within a year by an SUV version to be called the R1S.

2020 TESLA ROADSTER

The Tesla Roadster returns for 2020 with a decidedly modernistic curvy profile and unbelievable performance. Tesla says its good for a stunning 620 miles on a charge and will rocket to 60 mph in a scenery-blurring 1.9 seconds with a highly illegal top speed in excess of 250 mph. All-wheel-drive is standard, and would seem to be a necessity to keep all four tires planted to the pavement.

2020 TESLA MODEL Y

This will be a crossover SUV version of the Model 3 sedan. Assuming no production delays or other corporate drama, it’s hoped to enter into production sometime during 2020.

2020 VOLKSWAGEN ID

The first of what’s expected to be a series of affordable EVs from Volkswagen will reportedly be a small battery-powered hatchback (at center, above) called the ID. It’s based on a concept version with 168-horsepower electric motor and a range of between 249 and 373 miles on a charge, A crossover variant (at right) to be called the ID Crozz could follow within a year, along with the (at left) Microbus-inspired ID Buzz.

