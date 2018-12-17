What Does The Hooniverse Think About The All-New Jaguar I-Pace?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The Hooniverse joins the club of the converted.

Yes, of course Executive Editor of The Hooniverse Jeff Glucker loves gas cars. This is to be expected. He goes so far as to begin this video talking about how he adores the sound and smell of an ICE. He says, “I love gasolina … I like V8 engines, I like noise, and power, and fury, and flames, and combustion.” However, he also admits that he’s not an idiot and knows EVs are the future. What does he think about the all-new 2019 Jaguar I-Pace?

Jeff believes that Tesla is a major force in the electric vehicle race. Still, he says OEMs have produced some compelling EVs, but people are so jaded by Tesla that these cars go mostly unnoticed. Welcome the Jaguar I-Pace: the first all-electric luxury vehicle that may open people’s eyes to the future of electric vehicles beyond Tesla.

Jeff says the I-Pace provides more luxury than Tesla’s vehicles. He calls the Tesla Model X Spartan compared to the I-Pace. However, even though he notes that the I-Pace is less expensive, he still says it costs too much. Nonetheless, he’s very impressed with Jaguar’s offering.

JAGUAR I-PACE