Hongqi To Launch E-HS3 Electric SUV This Year

The more electric SUVs the merrier.

FAW Group-owned premium car brand Hongqi showed off three SUV models at the 2019 CCTV Spring Festival Gala, namely, the Hongqi HS5, the HS7 and the E-HS3 BEV, which impressed people a lot. In 2019, all three eye-catching SUV models will hit the market to help the automaker strengthen its SUV offensive.

The Hongqi E-HS3 measures 4,490mm long, 1,874mm wide and 1,613mm tall with a wheelbase spanning 2,750mm. Compared with the Roewe ERX5 of the same level, the E-HS3 enjoys an advantage in width and wheelbase length.

Under the hood, the E-HS3 is powered by two permanent magnet motors with a respective maximum output of 114kW and a ternary-lithium battery pack. This powertrain will offer a range up to 390km to the vehicle. Besides, consumers can choose the two-wheel drive system or four-wheel drive system based on their own needs. Two systems enable the E-HS3 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 10 seconds and 5.9 seconds respectively. The BEV model is said to hit the market in the first quarter.

Source: Gasgoo

