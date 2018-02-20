Honest John Drives Hyundai Kona Electric

4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Thinks it may have edge on Nissan LEAF

The Hyundai Kona Electric hasn’t made it to the to United Kindom yet, but automotive publications are getting their hands on them and writing up reports. If its sales success depends on the reception given in this latest from Honest John, the Korean company had better figure out how to crank up production.

HJ doesn’t spend its review time hurling accolades at the all-electric compact crossover. Indeed, there is nary an exclamation mark to be found among its dozen paragraphs. What we do find, though, is an analysis of the car that is remarkable because it’s unremarkable. That is, there are none of the electric vehicle jokes or putdowns or outdated negative talking points we’ve seen in other publications in the past. Instead, we have a competent look at a competent car that’s being sold for a competitive price.

And the price seems to be the kicker here. Given as less than 30,000 Pounds ($38,290 at today’s rates) for the base 64-kWh model — it’s only 24,995 Pounds ($31,902) for the 39 kWh battery version, but that’s not coming to the U.S. — HJ makes the case for the battery-powered Kona to be a good value using a dollar-per-mile-of-range calculation. Comparing it to its best-known competitor, the Nissan LEAF, which is offered at a 25,190-Pound ($32,182) base price but only offers 168 miles (WLTP combined cycle) to the Hyundai’s 292-mile WLTP range, it says it “makes more sense” than the Japanese hatchback.

Numbers aside, the reviewer found the Kona Electric competent enough, with styling close enough to the petrol-powered version as to not offend. Its spunky 7.2 0-to-62 (100 km) mile per hour time is certainly an improvement over its polluting sibling, and though they said they could feel the extra weight of this version, handling was not hindered.

Best of all, there were no buts. As in, “this was a fine car, but…” Nope, there is none of that. Instead, it summarises by talking about the online buying process. As we’ve said, it’s pretty easy to do, and is very likely the way of the future. The challenge for Hyundai just might be finding the supply to meet demand.

Source: Honest John