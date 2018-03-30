Honda’s New 186-Mile Electric Fit Will Be Priced Below $20,000
According to media reports, Honda and Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) will partner to develop an affordable electric Honda Fit that goes the distance.
Honda already offered a short-range Fit EV several years ago in a small-scale pilot (lease only) in Japan and even moved some 1,100 in select U.S. states.
The new Honda Fit EV (also known as Jazz) is to be ready in 2020 and offered globally in volume of up to 100,000 annually. The keys to achieving that lofty sale goal is a price of 2 million yen (over $18,000 or €15,500) and range of 300 km (186 miles) in an undisclosed test cycle.
Even if the real-world range is more like 200-240 km (125-150 miles), at the price of hybrid, the Honda Fit EV would match the range of the current Nissan LEAF, while undercutting its price by a wide margin.
Honda has already confirmed production of small city car called the Urban EV, and here is how it might look in production form. So, Urban EV and Fit EV. Exciting times for us thanks to unexpected player Honda.
21 Comments on "Honda’s New 186-Mile Electric Fit Will Be Priced Below $20,000"
I wouldn’t be averse to considering a Fit EV. Conveniently 2020 is when my e-Golf lease is up. Although I hope the range is at least 150 miles. I don’t think I’ll even consider anything less than that for a future EV, especially because off lease Bolts should be available used then for around that price.
Agreed, I think 150 Miles is the new bogie. Small grocery getter / commute car like Fit with 150 miles of range at $20k or less before any incentives would be a killer to similar economy class gassers.
Competitive price
And that is a good development
Now we’re talking.
So this would be something so many have been waiting on since GM first introduced the idea of a “successful electric car” back in 1996…..
.. and just a quarter of a century later, we might actually have one.
/How ironic that “the engine company” would be the one to deliver?
I don’t think they’ll build the Urban EV and if they do, I don’t see it being offered where I am in AL. IF they build it at the $20k price point before incentives and it has 150 miles of range and offered here, I’ll be a first time Honda owner with a new super cool looking Urban EV!
I wonder why the cap global sales at 100K cars? Why wouldn’t Honda simply let public appetite dictate their sales? I will say, possibly 186 mile range, or anything over 130 miles at less than $20k and now we’re talking about mainstream!
It’s not capped. That’s the production capacity they are building. All products are released with a certain production run in mind. If Apple’s demand exceeds their planned production, they backorder your phone. It’s the same here. Honda can’t magically increase the rate at which they make cars without adding new production lines and hiring and training new staff.
That makes sense. Although with a company as large as Honda, I think I’d plan for the possibility that GLOBAL appetite may just exceed 100k per year. (That’s probably why I’m not the CEO of the company!)
The planning part is cheap; building production capacity is very expensive. Say they want to prepare for a total worldwide sales of 200k instead of 100k. They would have to choose between stealing capacity from other products (and I’d guess they don’t have a lot to spare, possibly almost none) and building new facilities, which takes time and a lot of money just to produce that additional 100k units. The upfront/fixed costs of car production are a very nasty problem.
All that aside, I am very happy to see this move from Honda, even if it’s yet another “promised for 2020” car and even if I’m highly skeptical about that price. They’re talking about building essentially an entry level 40kWh Leaf and selling it for $10k less than Nissan does today. (And yes, I know the Fit/Leaf comparison isn’t perfect. I’ve driven Fits numerous times and am currently on my second Leaf.) If they can do it, great, but I’ll be surprised if it hits the US market in base trim at less than $25k.
Sure, but if companies are paying attention the where the puck is GOING (which is undoubtedly electric), then preparing for the inevitable explosion would seemingly make sense.
I really hope they reach Canada
“lofty sale goal” ? Globally? The demand is millions !
That’s what I was thinking, too!
At that price an EV simply costs less than gas for a normal car. A sub-$20k EV is essentially free.
as good as this news is, I really dont want a Fit. Come on Honda make a beautiful , compelling , high performance EV!
100,000 annually per continent? Otherwise not nearly enough. They will sell like hot cake unless full autonomy leasing fleets are available in 2020.
And, this is where the movement becomes mainstream…
Does it have CCS DC charging (or at least optional)?
One only needs to look at the massive waiting list for the Model 3 to understand that folks want EV’s, and that appetite is only gonna grow exponentially. Not preparing for the global deluge at this point would be foolish.