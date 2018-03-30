Honda’s New 186-Mile Electric Fit Will Be Priced Below $20,000

3 H BY MARK KANE

According to media reports, Honda and Chinese battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) will partner to develop an affordable electric Honda Fit that goes the distance.

Honda already offered a short-range Fit EV several years ago in a small-scale pilot (lease only) in Japan and even moved some 1,100 in select U.S. states.

The new Honda Fit EV (also known as Jazz) is to be ready in 2020 and offered globally in volume of up to 100,000 annually. The keys to achieving that lofty sale goal is a price of 2 million yen (over $18,000 or €15,500) and range of 300 km (186 miles) in an undisclosed test cycle.

Even if the real-world range is more like 200-240 km (125-150 miles), at the price of hybrid, the Honda Fit EV would match the range of the current Nissan LEAF, while undercutting its price by a wide margin.

Honda has already confirmed production of small city car called the Urban EV, and here is how it might look in production form. So, Urban EV and Fit EV. Exciting times for us thanks to unexpected player Honda.

Source: Nikkei, PushEVs