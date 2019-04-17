  1. Home
Honda introduces another localized BEV in China

Honda presents in Shanghai its new all-electric crossover, the Honda X-NV Concept, envisioned exclusively for China.

The X-NV was developed jointly by Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Honda. The production version is scheduled for market launch in the second half of 2019.

The Honda X-NV will join another China-exclusive BEV, the Honda Everus VE-1 developed with GAC and is expected to be equipped with the same 53.6 kWh battery.

By 2025 Honda intends to offer more than 20 electrified models in China.

“Last year, Honda announced its mid-term vision for electrification in China, which is to “introduce more than 20 electrified models to the market by 2025.” Based on this vision, GAC Honda introduced an EV developed exclusively for the Chinese market, Everus VE-1, last year, and Honda also is planning to introduce plug-in hybrid models starting from 2020.

Moreover, in addition to automobiles, Honda introduced the V-GO electric motorcycle and Transcooter electrified micro mobility product last year. Honda will further accelerate electrification of a broad range of mobility products.”

4 Comments on "Honda X-NV Concept Debuts At Shanghai Auto Show"

Volkswagen_GolfR

First

1 hour ago
Volkswagen_GolfR

Also, when will Honda unveil a production EV for North America. I know there is the Clarity Ev, but that’s is just a compliance car. Honda promised, a lot of electrified global eco friendly cars sales by 2030. But you can’t get there by just selling compliance EVs. Honda, JUST MAKE AN ELECTRIC CAR THAT IS NOT A COMPILANCE CAR IN NORTH AMERICA!!!!!!

57 minutes ago
Adoreizi

Seriously. It’s irritating to see all these manufacturers flock to China with their EVs and leave out the rest of the world. I suppose that’s policy at its best and worst.

31 seconds ago
BigDragon

There are so many EVs getting announced for late 2019 or 2020 production. Where are all the batteries going to come from? Many suppliers are already having capacity issues despite most of these new EVs not yet being in production.

29 minutes ago