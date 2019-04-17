Honda X-NV Concept Debuts At Shanghai Auto Show

1 H BY MARK KANE

Honda introduces another localized BEV in China

Honda presents in Shanghai its new all-electric crossover, the Honda X-NV Concept, envisioned exclusively for China.

The X-NV was developed jointly by Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Honda. The production version is scheduled for market launch in the second half of 2019.

The Honda X-NV will join another China-exclusive BEV, the Honda Everus VE-1 developed with GAC and is expected to be equipped with the same 53.6 kWh battery.

By 2025 Honda intends to offer more than 20 electrified models in China.