  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Teases New EV Prototype Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Honda Teases New EV Prototype Ahead Of Geneva Debut

11 M BY MARK KANE 1

Honda Urban EV gets a more rounded design

Honda confirms the rumors about the world premiere of a new EV prototype at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

The Japanese manufacturer revealed a design sketch of the prototype and said that the production version will go on sale later this year.

“Honda’s new electric vehicle is developed with a focus on functionality and purpose and the prototype sketch demonstrates this through its clean, simple and unique design. The image highlights a clear link to Honda’s Urban EV Concept initially shown at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

The debut is a further demonstration of Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’, a commitment that two thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025. A mass production version of the car will be on sale later in the year.”

Honda EVs
2020 Honda Urban EV Spied Testing: Still Looks Adorable
Honda Urban EV Rendered For Production
Honda Urban EV Named Best Concept Car - 2018 Car Design Award

The upcoming small city car is based on the Honda Urban EV Concept from 2017, but it seems a little bit different.

Here are images of the previous concept/test versions:

10 photos
Honda Urban EV
36 photos
Honda Urban EV Honda Urban EV Honda Urban EV Concept Teaser Honda Urban EV Honda Urban EV Honda Urban EV Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept Honda Urban EV Concept

Categories: Honda

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Honda Teases New EV Prototype Ahead Of Geneva Debut"

newest oldest most voted
Ricardo

Hmm, getting uglier in my opinion

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago