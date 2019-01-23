Honda Teases New EV Prototype Ahead Of Geneva Debut

11 M BY MARK KANE

Honda Urban EV gets a more rounded design

Honda confirms the rumors about the world premiere of a new EV prototype at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

The Japanese manufacturer revealed a design sketch of the prototype and said that the production version will go on sale later this year.

“Honda’s new electric vehicle is developed with a focus on functionality and purpose and the prototype sketch demonstrates this through its clean, simple and unique design. The image highlights a clear link to Honda’s Urban EV Concept initially shown at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The debut is a further demonstration of Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’, a commitment that two thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025. A mass production version of the car will be on sale later in the year.”

The upcoming small city car is based on the Honda Urban EV Concept from 2017, but it seems a little bit different.

Here are images of the previous concept/test versions:

10 photos