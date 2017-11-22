Honda Says It Will Launch An EV In 2022 That Charges In Just 15 Minutes
According to an exclusive Nikkei report, Honda is aiming for a 15 minute recharge that would net an added 240 km/150 miles range … by 2022. (We assume that this range figure is Japanese/JC09 based, so more like 120 miles/190 km in the real world).
The Japanese company has said it will launch it first series-produced all-electric car by 2019, so there is still roughly 5 years further
to procrastinate with standard petrol and hybrid offerings until the 15 minute goal will be achieved.
15 minutes is around twice that of the current industry standard – 30 minutes for a 80% fill for ‘city’ EVs (think 2017 Nissan LEAF, Fiat 500e, etc), but we do recall that five years ago Honda was able to achieve a 95% charge in about 20 minutes.
The Honda Fit EV in Japanese version was equipped with CHAdeMO inlet (unlike the U.S. or European version) and a SCiB battery was capable to accept a full 50 kW of power.
The other 15-20 minutes recharge BEVs were the Mitsubishi i-MiEV (and MiEV Minicab or Truck), due to the use of 10.5 kWh SCiB batteries.
The secret of quick recharge is to find the right battery, that would not only be capable of fast charging at 4C current (like SCiB), but also is energy dense enough to offer higher range (the battery pack capacity would then obviously need to be much higher than 10.5 or 20 kWh).
*4C means that current value is four times the battery capacity.
The new standard fast charging stations (that will be rated at up to 150 kW), would be good strong enough to theoretically recharge a 47 kWh battery in 15 minutes (0-80%).
Hey look- yet another company promises the sun, moon, and stars. But here’s the rub- not for… another 3-4 years.. Yet another endlessly elusive claim in order for a company to get credit for some mythical future nothingness.
I love the magical 2-4 year window- JUST long enough to keep folks from really remembering the claim, but JUST close enough to grab temporary interest.
Yup. Yet another *yawn* promise, just like stuff from Fisker, Dyson, and “millions” of VW concept cars. Talk is cheap (or worthless), let’s see something.
Meanwhile SparkEV was delivering real world 15 minutes charge on average (see my blog), 20 minutes to 80%.
Yep, I remember when I was told “Wait till 2020! Then you will see we will have a better car than Tesla.”.
Now as 2018 come near, the time to wait is 2022! Who do they think they are fooling?
Hydrogen is the fuel of the future (and always will be). Commercial fusion power is 50 years away (and has been for the last 60 years). I guess we can add “wait till [today’s date plus four years] for competitive EVs” to our little list of jaded aphorisms about future technologies.
Just around the corner!
According to the source article: “Honda plans to create the new batteries in collaboration with a partner to be chosen later”.
Looks like Honda is starting with the specs and figures actually creating a battery that meets the specs is just a detail that can be outsourced.
BTW: Honda’s former battery partner Toshiba recently claimed its new (SCiB) electric car battery enables 200 miles of range with a 6-minute charge…
Let’s get real. Our EV charges fast enough. Ninety nine percent of the time it charges while we are sleeping. We just need DCFC for the one percent of the time we are traveling. On those few occasions, it doesn’t matter if it would charge in one minute…if there is no DCFC where you need one.
Well, since we actually use our Model X as an ICE vehicle, that is, we took a 1200 mile trip through the midwest last month, I can assure you that charging times matter.
The Bolt isn’t exactly the best long distance vehicle, so I can understand your lack of concern. However, if you want wider adoption of EVs, you’re going to have to increase charging time. Either for those that actually use their vehicle outside of the commute, or for people who want to use them for their commute that don’t have access to home charging.
*increase charging speed, decrease charging time
1200 miles in my present $25K car, that would be 2 tanks, about 4 minutes to refill (2 minutes per tank, 2 times 55 liters). So yet some work to convince the 98% that do not give a s–t about climate change etc.
When you have 3 kids, you’re stopping more than just to fill up even when driving an ICE.
Charging only added just under 2 hrs to each leg, and only because it required a destination charger stop in between SC stations.
It’s not quite so bad to be forced to stop and let your kids stretch their legs and eat outside of the vehicle. However, not everyone has kids, or wants to take breaks on long drives. I certainly didn’t stop anymore than absolutely necessary before we had kids.
If I could shave off an hour each way with faster charging, I’d certainly be up for it.
At our age, we stop every hour to hour and a half anyway. Taking an hour to charge during meals is hardly noticed.
I hope you keep your defiant attitude when your insurance rates increase and property values tumble when sea level rise knocks on your door LOL
When your community is underwater I want you to defiantly scream “I DON’T GIVE A S__T ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE” LOL and don’t ask for government handouts LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP
We did a road trip last month too. Rain, cold, fog, in the mountains.
1012.9 miles, 236.12 kWh, 4.29 miles/kWh
Would have been nice to be able to use the Tesla network, instead the rare-as-hens-teeth CCS fast chargers. But I wouldn’t want to pay the extra $30-$105K to get “free” Supercharging.
I don’t mind stopping for 15-30 minutes every 3-4 hrs of driving.
I agree, but the issue here is that MANY US car owners cling to this bizarre notion that they simply have to be able to drive halfway across the country on zero notice and with no more “refueling” inconvenience than they would have with a FF burner.
When I encounter this syndrome I often challenge people and ask them when was the last time they really took a long trip and were forced to use their household’s 2nd (or 3rd or…) car. I’m amazed by how often the reply is, “Well, I didn’t think of that.” Yikes.
Exactly. And the obsession on EV sites and comments from so-called EV enthusiast, that continues to propagate this false equivalency, about long road trips and charging times.
That’s why I tell folks who need road warrior abilities from their car to buy a PHEV.
Problem solved.
If you could magically convert every ICE car into a PHEV that could do over 200 mpg on the combustion engine alone, we’d still be a fossil fuel consuming planet and it would still be unsustainable. All we’ve done is delay the inevitable. Once you accept that what we have now is unsustainable, why wouldn’t we collectively try to move to sustainable and renewable options as quickly as possible.
I completely reject the idea that in the early stages of conversion to a new energy source that you have to be perfect instead of just good.
You provide a false narrative, as if the choice is only between EV or PHEV. But that ignores that 99% of buyers are choosing neither and choose an ICE instead. Having people buy PHEV’s instead of an ICE car is a major win.
Some time in the 2020’s we can have this discussion again, and it will be a different discussion. But for now we are where we are, and trying to get people to buy EV’s instead of PHEV’s when EV’s won’t work for their personal driving needs doesn’t help anybody.
You can say that a pure EV will work for them if they just change their personal driving habits until you are blue in the face, but hardcore road warriors still won’t buy a pure EV with current limitations. However, the Volt has a long track record of satisfying the needs of those same road warriors.
+1
If we wait until large mainstream vehicles (Mini-vans, SUVs, pickups, etc) are profitable as BEVs and the charging infrastructure is ubiquitous, we’ll continue to burn huge amounts of FFs waiting.
If we had instead make them PHEVs (or better yet EREVs), we can get the vast majority of trips on electricity only and only burn FFs for extended trips, which for most people are rare.
These would require minimal changes from current designs (Pacific is a good example) and only need Level 1 charging because the target is driveway charging.
Yes it’s zealots that are actually delaying adoption by speaking of their invisible god of nature rather than to the rather tangible greed and selfishness of the human. EVs will not become widely adopted until/unless it is in the own immediate self interest of the people purchasing them. Right now a PHEV fits that or nearly does. For instance a Prius Prime is actually cheaper than a Prius. Same for Ford Fusion Energi. The Kia Niro and soon Niro PHEV fit that.
You said it! Tesla’s vehicles and long range EVs like the Bolt are a great step towards an all-EV future where electric vehicles work for everyone.
But a PHEV will work for everyone today. If every car was a PHEV with the range of the Volt… so much freakin fuel would be saved!
“If you could magically convert every ICE car into a PHEV that could do over 200 mpg on the combustion engine alone, we’d still be a fossil fuel consuming planet and it would still be unsustainable.”
If it’s a PHEV, that means it can go some distance without using any gasoline at all. Why are you trying to equate a PHEV with a high-MPG gasmobile?
Volt drivers on average do better than 2/3 of their miles on electricity, burning no gas. Isn’t that a vast improvement over a gasmobile?
EV “purists” give me a swift pain.
“Il meglio è nemico del bene.” (The perfect is the enemy of the good.) — Orlando Pescetti
It’s attitudes like this that will keep people driving their gasmobiles!
With show cars like this (or I-Rodeo), I wonder if more people are beginning to understand how deliberately manufacturers seek to shade EVs? It isn’t just the pies in the sky. Honda really has it goin’ on.
@pjwood1 said: “Honda really has it goin’ on.”
——-
Yes, for ICE automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment.
No, for Electic of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment.
So they will have something similar to the Ionic in 5 years. I guess when you are at the top of the sales charts inovation is not a priorit.
Just got word from my local Honda dealer that they are expecting three Clarity PHEVs in stock in December. If they’re sending three to Allentown PA they are going to be stocking them heavily. Honda’s getting on board, folks.
Article Title: “Honda Says It Will Launch An EV In 2022 That Charges In Just 15 Minutes”
——–
Charge at what charging locations in 15min? Perhaps a handful of demo locations?
Very long development cycles by traditional car makers will be what will kill many of the traditional car makers that attempt to enter the EV space.
Good lord, this is sounding like the EEStor bu11$h|t.
So in five years they will have something like Tesla has today, except maybe a handful of chargers rather than many hundreds.
Not impressed. Someone needs to tell these guys, and VW and some others, to put up or shut up.
“So in five years they will have something like Tesla has today”
No, they will have something less/more inferior than a Tesla today.
This is a ridiculous claim considering the charging infrastructure. By 2022, cars will mostly have 60 kWh or more. 4C means 240 kW charging (on average; peak might be higher).
For 4 years since 2014 when CCS started appearing in US, there hasn’t been any change in power. If anything, many installations used 25 kW (half power) units instead of 50 kW.
Unless Honda is jumping into high powered charging infrastructure with gusto today (I mean right now), there’s no way this will happen by 2022.
“Honda is aiming for a 15 minute recharge that would net an added 240 km/150 miles range … by 2022. (We assume that this range figure is Japanese/JC09 based, so more like 120 miles/190 km in the real world).”
Maybe I’m missing something but this isn’t a big deal and would mean that they would be charging at a 120 kW rate which is the maximum rate that a current Tesla can charge albeit with a larger battery pack.
120 miles in 15 minutes. 120 miles/4 miles per kWh = 30 kWh in 15 minutes. That is 120 kWh in one hour or a 120 kW charging rate.
This will be slow compared to what the charge rate will likely be in 2022. And even then like you said they have no charging network so they are relying on CCS standard to be charging at 120 kW or higher by then.
So now the future is moved ahead again for all the legacy laggards…….
first it was 2016, then 2018 then 2020
and now 2022 !!!!
good luck you are way behind
How many EVs does Honda currently make?
135. =)
https://insideevs.com/monthly-plug-in-sales-scorecard/
That’s about to blow up. My local dealer in Pennsylvania is getting 3 Clarity PHEVs in December. Multiply that by the number of Honda dealers in the country and they’re planning on selling thousands of them in the next year.
I hope you are right, and that their PHEV sales are more successful than their EV sales which haven’t exactly been flying off the shelves yet. Their PHEV certainly is more compelling than their pure EV.
I am so, SOOOOO sick of feeling like I’m crawling through a desert toward a mirage image of widespread BEV offerings from Honda, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, et al.
Good one my friend! You’re slowly understanding that the major ICE manufacturer claims are nothing but hot gas that they project onto to give you the last mile impression only to find out that the real milk is sustaining the ICE architecture till they go down like carbon materials that they consume.
And yet there is only one pure EV manufacturer doing anything at scale (albeit still small scale). So where are all of the others? Fisker, Faraday Future, LeEco, etc
Seems like Big Auto is doing soooooo much more (Renault-Nissan, BWM, GM, etc).
Maybe time to stop bashing them and start supporting them…
The worst part is knowing that while they are saying all this to us, they have their lobbying organizations telling the current administration that they need to kill regulations so they can build higher polluting vehicles at a higher profit margin.
They should rather bring a Fit equipped with a pack of modern NCM811 cells to market in 2018. It’d easily get 50 kWh and could immediately put Honda on the EV map internationally.
You can do 50% of a 300 mile bev in 15 minutes today with ncm 811.
Honda is clearly lacking behind in BEVs.
Everybody in the ICE industry knows, that superior concepts are always announced 4 years in advance, not 5 years.
Any company that announces something for 2022, becomes the laughing stock immediately, as (it being 2017) professionals announce their concepts that they have limited intention to actually build for 2021 ! (I mean, come on, the 2020 announcements are only a few months back, so why skip 2021).
Concept cars for 2022 can be announcend end of next year…
I would be a lot more impressed if they would have beat Tesla to the market with an even faster supercharger network back before 2012.
Honda clearly had the size, and a decade+ of history of using electric motors in their hybrids to pull it off. The Honda hybrids once ran neck-to-neck with the Prius at the head of the pack. Yet they stood by while an upstart company came from nowhere and took the lead instead.
Honda lacked vision. And will. Instead they stood by for a DECADE after Tesla first announced their “Secret Master Plan”. Instead of beating Tesla to market with a superior product, they sandbagged and continue to sandbag even today with their short range pure EV and long time scales for concept cars.
I certainly hope they hit their target goal. It would be a nice thing. But this has all the hallmarks of an attempted “Osborning” of other car makers in order to try and cut into their lead while Honda scrambles to catch up. It totally comes off as them trying to get people to wait for their future car and not buy what is currently available today.
If they had production cells that they could demonstrate FULL statistics I would feel differently. But without knowing the battery density, the number of recharge cycles, or even the name of the battery maker they plan to eventually partner with to build this, it is hard to buy into this.
Honda needs to STFU. They need to demonstrate by action because talk is cheap.
Hey Honda,
You taking pre-orders yet??? LOL~~!!!
It’s so lame. it’s better for Honda not to say anything instead of releasing these numbers.
HONDA is full of EV DELUSIONS they make gas guzzlers period.
So now, the advanced EVs that legacy auto makers keep promising are coming in 2022 instead of 2020?
Reminds me of what they say about fool cell cars: “Hydrogen is the fuel of the future… and always will be!”
In the meanwhile… you can order (or at least place a reservation for) a Tesla Model 3 today, and at least some people can find a Bolt EV at their local Chevy dealer.