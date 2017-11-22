Honda Says It Will Launch An EV In 2022 That Charges In Just 15 Minutes

15 hours ago by Mark Kane

According to an exclusive Nikkei report, Honda is aiming for a 15 minute recharge that would net an added 240 km/150 miles range … by 2022. (We assume that this range figure is Japanese/JC09 based, so more like 120 miles/190 km in the real world).

The Japanese company has said it will launch it first series-produced all-electric car by 2019, so there is still roughly 5 years further to procrastinate with standard petrol and hybrid offerings until the 15 minute goal will be achieved.

15 minutes is around twice that of the current industry standard – 30 minutes for a 80% fill for ‘city’ EVs (think 2017 Nissan LEAF, Fiat 500e, etc), but we do recall that five years ago Honda was able to achieve a 95% charge in about 20 minutes.

The Honda Fit EV in Japanese version was equipped with CHAdeMO inlet (unlike the U.S. or European version) and a SCiB battery was capable to accept a full 50 kW of power.

The other 15-20 minutes recharge BEVs were the Mitsubishi i-MiEV (and MiEV Minicab or Truck), due to the use of 10.5 kWh SCiB batteries.

The secret of quick recharge is to find the right battery, that would not only be capable of fast charging at 4C current (like SCiB), but also is energy dense enough to offer higher range (the battery pack capacity would then obviously need to be much higher than 10.5 or 20 kWh).

*4C means that current value is four times the battery capacity.

The new standard fast charging stations (that will be rated at up to 150 kW), would be good strong enough to theoretically recharge a 47 kWh battery in 15 minutes (0-80%).

source: Nikkei