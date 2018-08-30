Honda Reveals Electric CUV With 53.6 kWh Battery Based On HR-V

6 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Honda’s upcoming Everus VE-1 is now a reality and will be produced exclusively for China.

Back in April, Honda unveiled an all-electric crossover concept based on its HR-V. Now, the automaker has partnered with China’s GAC Group to bring the production version to market in China. The VE-1 SUV is currently being showcased at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

The VE-1 will utilize a 53.6-kWh battery pack to offer an electric range of some 340 km (211 miles) on the NEDC test cycle. Its single electric motor is rated at 120 kW (163 PS/HP) and produces 280 NM of torque.

The report shares that it will be similar to the Honda HR-V, however, styling adaptations are obvious. It will offer drivers three different driving modes to select from based on preference and road conditions: Normal, Battery Saver, and Sport. The CUV measures 4,308 mm long, 1,824 mm wide, and 1,625 mm long. It rides on a 2,610 mm wheelbase and comes equipped with 17-inch wheels.

Honda and GAC are combining to invest 3.27 billion yuan (Rs. 3,371 crore approx) to build a new automotive factory in China. It will be capable of producing 170,000 plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles per year. GAC’s Trumpchi GS4 electric compact SUV will also be manufactured by Honda at the new facility alongside the electric HR-V. The vehicles will be sold at GAC-operated Honda dealerships in China.

According to GaadiWaadi:

Honda has made the VE-1 available for both private and car sharing community. The electrified HR-V will be retailed for 1,70,800 yuan (Rs. 17.66 lakh approx) which includes a range of tax relaxations and it is nearly 42,000 yuan more expensive than the regular HR-V or Vezel as it’s called in some markets.

