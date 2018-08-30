  1. Home
Honda’s upcoming Everus VE-1 is now a reality and will be produced exclusively for China.

Back in April, Honda unveiled an all-electric crossover concept based on its HR-V. Now, the automaker has partnered with China’s GAC Group to bring the production version to market in China. The VE-1 SUV is currently being showcased at the Guangzhou Auto Show.

The VE-1 will utilize a 53.6-kWh battery pack to offer an electric range of some 340 km (211 miles) on the NEDC test cycle. Its single electric motor is rated at 120 kW (163 PS/HP) and produces 280 NM of torque.

The report shares that it will be similar to the Honda HR-V, however, styling adaptations are obvious. It will offer drivers three different driving modes to select from based on preference and road conditions: Normal, Battery Saver, and Sport. The CUV measures 4,308 mm long, 1,824 mm wide, and 1,625 mm long. It rides on a 2,610 mm wheelbase and comes equipped with 17-inch wheels.

Honda and GAC are combining to invest 3.27 billion yuan (Rs. 3,371 crore approx) to build a new automotive factory in China. It will be capable of producing 170,000 plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles per year. GAC’s Trumpchi GS4 electric compact SUV will also be manufactured by Honda at the new facility alongside the electric HR-V. The vehicles will be sold at GAC-operated Honda dealerships in China.

According to GaadiWaadi:

Honda has made the VE-1 available for both private and car sharing community. The electrified HR-V will be retailed for 1,70,800 yuan (Rs. 17.66 lakh approx) which includes a range of tax relaxations and it is nearly 42,000 yuan more expensive than the regular HR-V or Vezel as it’s called in some markets.

Source: GaadiWaadi

35 Comments on "Honda Reveals Electric CUV With 53.6 kWh Battery Based On HR-V"

Dante

This has been happening a lot recently, but is anything with a hatchback a CUV?

Clive

It’s sitting on a Fit Platform so yes this is what they are now calling a CUV. A jacked up hatchback.

Viking79

CUVs have never been anything else, pretty much the definition is a more aggressive looking wagon

Davek

…with a shorter body and thus less usable interior volume. A true wagon is always going to have more trunk space. But the HRV and Fit/Jazz are admittedly very practical cars.

Andy

A “true” wagon is going to have more trunk length than a CUV as it’s a longer vehicle. A CUV will always have more trunk height than a wagon because of the higher ceiling. Generally overall volume is greater in a CUV than a wagon, but which is more practical will depend on what you want to transport.

James
I would say: “Fairly” practical cars. CUVs are just high/tall station wagons on short wheelbases. They are built upon a car platform and tease the car buying consumer with “AWD” and offroad visions, but truly are street cars that are tall, with stingy room behind the rear seats. Positive is the stowage area and second row seating areas are tall, but most only practical for hauling items when seating one passenger with nobody or no items or pets in the back seat area. Sedans with a hatch, or “hatchback” body profiles provide better practicality in my opinion because they are lower to the ground, can also have AWD for inclement weather traction and generally have more back seat and stowage room because of a sloping hatch area with bigger trunk space. Sedans and station wagons are lower to the ground, have far less turbulence roiling between the chassis/battery pack and the ground. Sedans have far less frontal area to the wind, meaning more aerodynamic and efficient, needing less battery pack and having more range per kwh. MPVs ( Asia and Europe ) and “minivans” ( USA and Canada ) are the practicality and versatility champion. Sadly, OEM manufacturers have sold… Read more »
REXisKing

And look how fast and with what little effort it took.
Honda has been Sandbagging EV’s.
CEO should be FIRED.

Chris O

Well it took a friendly reminder of the Chinese government to produce a quickly increasing percentage of ZEVs or face severe penalties.

Ron M

Yeah when China decided the pollution is to severe they went all in. They now produce the most EV’s, Wind Energy, Hydro and Solar. I suspect some of the rural areas still heat there homes with coal and apparently Beijing banned using charcoal grills in the city.

Andy

From a worldwide environmental perspective their push for EV’s is currently a negative, due to the significant amount of coal power they use (so more CO2 overall than a petrol/gas car).

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
Mick Jones

They really don’t want to produce these…. only when forced to.

Clive

It certainly seems that way

Prsnep

Yeah, they don’t want to sell vehicles that they can build and sell profitably. Car companies are now charitable organizations.

REXisKing

LOL. They’re profitable in China at $25,000.
Looks like that wasn’t hard at all.

It takes Government Regulation to get the Auto Industry to Innovate.
That’s a Failure of Capitalism.

Chris Hansen

53kWh… that’s absolutely insufficient for a SUV/CUV

Manuel

Kia e-Niro is bigger than this one and starts with a 39 kWh battery, I don’t think 53 is “absolutely insufficient”… but maybe is because Hyundai/Kia powertrain is very efficient and Honda/ GAC’s one isn’t.

antrik

It’s near the high end for a Chinese model. Many have ~40 kWh or less.

Keep in mind that almost all of these are sold in large cities.

Manuel

It has a good looking, modern, fresh style and also a good battery size, they should make it available globally and not only for China 🙁

William

I can’t wait until the Helpful Honda Folks bring the GAC “Trumchi” here, to the MAGA states!

“GAC’s Trumpchi GS4 electric compact SUV will also be manufactured by Honda”.

I hope the Donald dicktates, that all Honda Trumpchi’s (Trump-Cheeze), will be allowed to be imported here tariff free!

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trumpchi

Ron M

Electric Vehicles are already impacting oil demand.

https://www.renewableenergyworld.com/articles/2018/11/electric-vehicles-are-already-impacting-oil-demand.html

REXisKing

“to bring the production version to market in China”
OUTRAGEOUS the US Market and the Japanese market aren’t the 1st and 2ed markets.
The CEO should be FIRED for Gross Incompetence.
When you need a Government Mandate to Innovate you’re Not Qualified for the CEO position.

Davek

It would also help if more governments actually mandated EVs. It’s especially unhelpful when one jurisdiction actually has a mandate but a federal government takes it to court to try to force it to give up the mandate… Just hypothetically speaking…

Eric Cote

All these EVs for China is getting frustrating for everyone not in China.

@Brian_Henderson

PS? … Think author meant HP (horse power)

“electric motor is rated at 120 kW (163 PS) and produces 280 NM of torque.”

PS: that’s some “Powerful $h!t” 😜

Steven Loveday

That was how it was quoted in the source article. There were some other conversions related to money. Rather than botching it, I left it as stated to be safe and consistent. I will add HP as well.

John Doe

PS is short for Pferdestärke, which is used in Germany for example. Directly translated it would be something like horsestrenght. It is almost the same as break horsepower BHP.
They measure it a bit different.
Check out: https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/new-and-used-cars/article/driver-calculators-and-tools/power-converter-bhp-ps-and-k

With new EU regulations I guess Europe will use mainly kW. In the beginning I felt it was strange to use kW for anengine, since I’m used to meassure electric motors in W. It always is less in kW, compared to HP too.
Now with EVs and hybrids. . I’m getting more used to it – and it feels normal(ish).

Peter Vella

I am curious as to where they have positioned the batteries. An innovative feature of the ICE version of the HRV (and the Fit) is that the gas tank is under the front seats. This results in a low floor in the rear seat and hatch area. This low floor results in excellent back seat dimensions and cargo space. Anyone who has owned one of the ICE versions of these vehicles with their “Magic Seats” will agree that space behind the front seats is one of the best features of the HRV and Fit. When Honda did the Fit EV for California (I believe) it lost the magic seats and some cargo space.
It would be interesting to see how this vehicle would compare to the Kona EV.
Come on Honda, get into the North American EV game

Paul GOVAN

Oh yawn – only for China…as yawningly cynical and duplicitous as it gets.
Meanwhile most of our complicit/compliant – or genuinely clueless – media continue to dutifully tell us that carmakers are veritably racing to catch up with and “take on” Tesla.
Oh boy – there ain’t no Emoji out there yet that adequately captures the cynicism and ridicule that most major carmakers deserve to have heaped on them by journalists and comment-posters alike.
Paul G

antrik

To be fair, with meaningful mandated being imminent in China, car makers are racing to scrape together any stopgap measures they can manage; while in other markets, most makers are taking their time trying to come up with vehicles that actually might have a shot at being competitive and profitable…

The-Bas

All these nice new EV’s in asia and US. Meanwhile in Europe the i3 gets a slightly bigger battery… My gawd it’s pathetic.

Adoreizi

Increase the battery to at least 75 kWh and sell in the US. Demand would be incredible if priced well.

wavelet

You realize this is a _really_ short & small car, right? I doubt there’s room for a 75kWh pack, esp. given it’s likely they’re using the cheaper Li-Ion chemistries, whic htake up more space.

Phill

340 km nedc on a 53,6 kWh battery is shitty as fuck. The fucking Nissan leaf has a 40 kWh pack and still gets a shitload of 378 km of ned fucking c range. This car will probably get motherfucking horrible pice of shit range when tested in the fucking wonderful EPA range cycle.

If the factor between nedc and epa is the same as the Hyundai kona for example this car will get 256 km or 160 miles of range in EPA range. If the factor is as crappy as the leaf this car will get a 218km or 135 mile range. Pice of crap vehicle.

wavelet

This is a city car for China. Not aerodynamic in the least (CUV are horrible for that given the shape & height).
It’s not intended for and most likely will never be imported into the West in this form.

Price matters a lot in China (just google their salaries…) Most EVs sold there have a <70mi range.

MikeG

That thing is so ugly it made me look for the fuel cell.

