Honda e Prototype Is Beyond Adorable: Photos/Videos

54 M BY MARK KANE 1

Honda e Prototype previews a new EV for Europe

The Honda e Prototype shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show is on the outside a cute and sporty little car, while at the same time cozy and modern on the inside. The style combines retro design with the future.

Sales of the production version should start in Europe by the end of this year. Honda will introduce the EV also in Japan.

Those who didn’t have the opportunity to see the electric Honda in Geneva maybe can visit Milan Design Week (Milan Design Week) where e Prototype also will be present.

Below we gathered all the images and videos with Honda e Prototype.

Honda e Prototype specs:

  • over 200 km (125 miles) of range in undisclosed test cycle
  • battery cells supplied by Panasonic
  • rear-wheel drive
  • fast charging to 80% in 30 minutes
Honda e Prototype
4 photos
Honda e Prototype
Honda e Prototype
24 photos
Honda e Prototype

1 Comment on "Honda e Prototype Is Beyond Adorable: Photos/Videos"

Do Not Read Between The Lines

It’s just like the previous-gen efforts from other manufacturers.
The short-medium range will probably allow it to sell in Europe.

27 minutes ago