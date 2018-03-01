Honda Confident Fuel Cell Vehicles Will Go Mainstream: No Timeline
Honda believes that hydrogen fuel cell powered cars will go mainstream, just be patient though.
So far, sales of FCVs didn’t take off as Honda delivered only some 1,010 Clarity Fuel Cell in the first 19-months (through the end of June 2018), compared to 9,263 plug-in versions (1,691 BEVs in 12 months and 7,572 PHEVs in 8 months).
According to Steve Center – Honda Vice President, Connected & Environmental Business Development Office – Honda Motor Co.:
“It’s important for society to be conscientious about this, tolerate the early inconveniences and think long term,”
Center noted that consumers wanted electrified cars that will be bigger and with higher range – “That’s what we are providing.” Well, in terms of the Clarity PHEV, which almost matches the Chevrolet Volt in range, the size factor could be true.
No one knows when FCVs will finally take off (if ever), but it’s hard to believe that manufacturers would be able to slash the prices of vehicles and expand hydrogen refueling infrastructure with hydrogen at affordable prices in just a matter of several years. The breakthrough would need to happen now to provide a better value proposition in near-term.
The problem is that in the next several years, the plug-in car market is expected to grow from 1.6% market share to at least several percent. It’s a huge starting advantage over FCVs.
Source: wardsauto.com
25 Comments on "Honda Confident Fuel Cell Vehicles Will Go Mainstream: No Timeline"
In the meantime, Tesla Model 3 is causing Honda’s US sales to haemorrhage. Honda waiting for FCV technology to become viable may become a wait to their death.
Don’t know Honda’s fuel cell numbers but for some perspective, Toyota Mirai fuel cell has been on sale for a couple of years in the US and sold 143 units in July compared to Tesla Model 3 that just moved 14,250. That’s 100x. A lot of manufactures cry production constraints while the Model 3 actually is constrained by manufacturing.
You can drive a fuel cell up and down the US west coast today. In the future, you might do the same on the east coast. In the distant future, you may travel the interstates, but as CDAVIS points out below, you will never see it in small town USA. Hydrogen may find its niche while EVs find mainstream. When EVs make up 30% of the market, gasoline infrastructure will take a hit. How can you introduce yet a third infrastructure, one that is expensive to build out and one that will always cost more to fuel than an EV? In a way, I like that California is subsidizing fuel cells, for like the subsidizing of coal, it will prove that even with loads of money, the superior methods will prevail.
Actually, right now, you can’t. There’s a shortage at the Hydrogen stations, according to other InsideEV comments which I went looking for and verified. The single hydrogen supplier (for the stations where it is trucked in) is having issues for unknown reason.
Lol. 4th largest automotive company in the world
Ford used to be number 1…
Traditional car makers have thus far failed (both alone and as a group) to provide a fast charge network for Battery EVs… they are waiting for someone else to build that for them. Yes supposedly it’s “in the works”… “coming soon” but that’s not the same as installed.
A hydrogen charging network is an order of magnitude more costly to install than battery fast charge and the available hydrogen install points are much more limited because dealing with an explosive substance under high presssure… therefor hydrogen stations will likely never get built at scale.
Battery EV full charging can be done at home… hydrogen EVs require away from home fuel station visits for each fill-up. That’s the biggy that is often overlooked… it’s great so wake up with a fully charge EV each morning and only need visit a charge station for long distance trips.
Traditional car makers like Honda and Toyota are making a huge mistake spending large $$$ resources and organizational focus on hydrogen when those resources should instead be directed towards being competitive with full battery EVs. It’s going to bite them in the as*.
Yup. $1M-$2M for a hydrogen pump and $100k-$200k for a DC fast charger (pick your brand).
Let them try, I would be happy with 10-12% FCV, 50% BEV, 40% ICE by 2050 it would be better than 1% BEV and 99% ICE as it stands today. CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks co2.earth
Similarly, I remain confident that within a year I will be recognized as the King of Canada.
King Louie has a nice ring to it. I feel a Disney song coming on…
Your Majesty!
All you Helpful Honda Folks, Hail His Majesty,
The Canuck King of Nothingham!!!
I think a FC range extender would be fantastic – enough battery range to manage daily life and FC for extended trips.
Yes that’s true but it’s still a beta product. Look at designs of the cars
I have an F150 and would love one with an extender. I could see that as long as I lived within 5-10 miles of a fueling station. Sound reasonable? Now map out how many fueling stations that would require in the continental US.
EVs are said to suffer range anxiety though slowly changing with 200-300 mile versions and infrastructure to handle it. Without the infrastructure, fuel cells not only suffer from range anxiety, they suffer range constraints. Three competing infrastructures will make that difficult. ICEs will be here for a long time. EVs aren’t going away. Now you have to carve a third? It better be the superior answer in practically every metric.
I agree. PHEVs work because a huge network of gas stations already exist and electrical outlets in homes already exist. In order for a plugin FC vehicle to be practical you now have to introduce a huge network of hydrogen fuel stations that is equivalent in scale to the current gas station network all for the 10% of the time a plugin FC vehicle would require fuel.
If you are going to go through the trouble of installing a hydrogen infrastructure that costs hundreds of billions then it might as well be for pure HFCVs and ditch the plugin part. Or it you have a plugin that covers 90% of your miles then why not just go ahead and cover that last 10% with a bigger battery and a cheaper Supercharger network like the one that already exists for Tesla and their 310 mile range EV.
That just seems to make WAY TOO MUCH SENSE!
By any chance do you have any other “better ideas”?
Honda is funny. I love thier seden designs. I like the insight too.😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Every “Democracy” seems to be corrupted by money.
The Japanese natural gas industry looking for a way into the auto business.
And with the recent Trump rollback of the emissions standards here in the US the US oil industry is looking for a way to stay in the auto business.
The Big 5 O&G Corps, are in it to win it!
These old fool cell fossil fuelers, just won’t leave, EVen when Tesla has politely shown them the door!
I think Honda is well aware hydrogen is a pipe dream, but they’re playing along because it makes it look as though they are doing something while stalling for time to sell fossil fuel cars as long as possible.
A bit like some nuclear shills. They promote nuclear as the solution that’s just around the corner, and always will be as a way of avoiding installing renewables now, just so they can burn fossil fuels as long as possible.
+1 – Honda is stalling 100%
When electricity is free, the hydrogen timeline will seem real