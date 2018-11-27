Honda Releases Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Versus Chevy Volt Video
3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 16
Hmm … very interesting ad timing by Honda.
While we have absolutely no way of knowing how this played out, it’s quite intriguing that right around the same time Chevrolet announced that it will kill the Volt, Honda released a very short Clarity Plug-In Hybrid ad showing how its car is better. The only brief mentions are the fact that is has more passenger volume and horsepower.
Did Honda get word about the demise of the Volt and throw together a quick ad to appeal to those that may have had plans to purchase a Volt? Is the timing just a mere coincidence? Perhaps the ad was already in the works, since despite it being short, production of such videos take advanced planning and a decent amount of time.
At any rate, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is a fantastic vehicle. It’s honestly one of few PHEVs that even competes with the Chevrolet Volt on electric range for a plug-in hybrid. We’re sad to see the Volt go, as it’s an incredible car as well, but the passenger space situation is surely something we continue to hear many complaints about.
The 2018 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid starts at $33,400 and offers 47 miles of EPA-estimated electric range. It comes standard with the Honda Sensing Suite of advanced driver assistance features, which includes a wealth of safety systems that are not standard in most vehicles. A 2019 Chevrolet Volt will cost you $33,520. It gets 53 miles of electric range. Only a rearview camera and GM’s Teen Driver come standard. If you want it stocked with safety features, it will cost you over $39,000.
Both cars quality for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit, but GM will hit 200,000 plug-ins sold very soon, which will initiate the credit phaseout. However, the automaker will only be producing the Volt through March 2019, so buyers that have the tax liability to take advantage of the credit will be fine.
Do you own either of these rival plug-ins? If so, please share with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via Honda on YouTube:
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevy Volt
The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is engineered to push further ahead of the competition, with more passenger volume and horsepower than the Chevy Volt. Learn more at https://automobiles.honda.com/clarity…
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Honda Releases Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Versus Chevy Volt Video"
Both appear to be fine cars and we do drive a Volt. I have been impressed with the Volts powertrain and Mountain mode option that allows me to tow a small camper without issue even over the highest of Rocky Mountain passes. We have 70,000 trouble free miles on our Volt and we hate to see it go. I guess with the loss of the tax credit Chevy feels they can’t compete with the Honda.
Hmmm… “I guess with the loss of the tax credit Chevy feels they can’t compete with the Honda.”
And will GM feel the same about the Bolt, with the impending USA introduction of the Hyundai Kona EV?
Edmunds feels that even without consideration of the tax credits, the Bolt is at a distinct disadvantage when compared to the Kona EV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lsVDdgLXho
The Edmunds review did like the Bolt’s steering and rear seat space over the Kona. And while they panned the interior and front seats as the Bolt’s biggest deficit to the Kona, Chevrolet did upgrade the front seating for ’19.
Regardless, it isn’t enough to sustain the Bolt with an effective $7500 price difference. Now the question is if Hyundai can build enough Konas to take up the slack.
Only if Hyundai makes the Kona EV available in non-carb states. Hyundai EVs remain vaporware in the US outside CA, you can buy a Bolt today at your town’s Chevy dealer.
My only issue with the Honda Clarity is it’s looks. Looking at the side views above it looks like somone found some scrap metal and added it to the Honda for no apparent reason.
Indeed, the Clarity is b***ugly, literally.
Not happy with the looks.
Wish the Honda Insight ( Civic ) were a plugin.
Doesn’t matter – Chevy is getting out because they will lose the subsidy after 200k vehicles. Sales will tank after that. Same with Honda – only sold 15k or so so far in 2018. How much would they have sold without the subsidy?
The Clarity may be a fine car, but it’s styling is hideous. So many discordant themes have never been combined on a single car.
I needed a true 5 passenger family car, so the base Clarity was the only option. Beyond size and price, Honda’s safety features are welcoming at this price point, not a Tesla but also not $5k either.
The looks are growing on me, but other than ‘having to’, I do like that it is a bit unique.
Well if GM is going to produce 20 ev in the next 4 years, two in the next 6 months, according to them, I guess the scorecard is now at -1.
I don’t think Honda had a clue, or even has one now, but they can certainly sell them, the Clarity, as there is a market.
I own a second generation Volt. Build quality is high. I love the drivetrain. Really just a two person car. Terrible visibility out of the car, blind spot warning and rear camera are both essential and insufficient. A pillars are a genuine safety hazard.
The clarity competes with the Pontiac aztek in the degree of ugliness. That was the only reason I bought the volt
The Volt is gone, so there is that.
Honda forgot to mention they also beat it with an ugly stick at no extra charge. But, since the Volt is going away that will probably leave the Clarity is the best PHEV on the market for a sedan.
Please just one more person needs to say how ‘ugly’ something is. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.