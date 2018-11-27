Honda Releases Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Versus Chevy Volt Video

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Hmm … very interesting ad timing by Honda.

While we have absolutely no way of knowing how this played out, it’s quite intriguing that right around the same time Chevrolet announced that it will kill the Volt, Honda released a very short Clarity Plug-In Hybrid ad showing how its car is better. The only brief mentions are the fact that is has more passenger volume and horsepower.

Did Honda get word about the demise of the Volt and throw together a quick ad to appeal to those that may have had plans to purchase a Volt? Is the timing just a mere coincidence? Perhaps the ad was already in the works, since despite it being short, production of such videos take advanced planning and a decent amount of time.

At any rate, the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is a fantastic vehicle. It’s honestly one of few PHEVs that even competes with the Chevrolet Volt on electric range for a plug-in hybrid. We’re sad to see the Volt go, as it’s an incredible car as well, but the passenger space situation is surely something we continue to hear many complaints about.

The 2018 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid starts at $33,400 and offers 47 miles of EPA-estimated electric range. It comes standard with the Honda Sensing Suite of advanced driver assistance features, which includes a wealth of safety systems that are not standard in most vehicles. A 2019 Chevrolet Volt will cost you $33,520. It gets 53 miles of electric range. Only a rearview camera and GM’s Teen Driver come standard. If you want it stocked with safety features, it will cost you over $39,000.

Both cars quality for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit, but GM will hit 200,000 plug-ins sold very soon, which will initiate the credit phaseout. However, the automaker will only be producing the Volt through March 2019, so buyers that have the tax liability to take advantage of the credit will be fine.

Do you own either of these rival plug-ins? If so, please share with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Honda on YouTube:

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid vs. Chevy Volt

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is engineered to push further ahead of the competition, with more passenger volume and horsepower than the Chevy Volt. Learn more at https://automobiles.honda.com/clarity…

