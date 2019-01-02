Honda Clarity PHEV: Top 5 Dislikes: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

Who would have thought that such a big car had such a small washer fluid bottle?

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is one of the most popular plug-in hybrid models in U.S. Since the Chevrolet Volt will be discontinued, it will probably be the 2nd most popular in 2019 behind the Toyota Prius Prime.

Brad On Cars, who owns the Clarity PHEV in Canada, recently shared five things that he hates about the car. This is despite him being happy with it overall. Mostly, these are small things that happen to be annoying.

It’s not a long-range BEV – well, the first one is a bit off topic, but Brad is probably not the only one who wishes for a long-range all-electric car from the Honda brand that would be useful in Canadian conditions.

– well, the first one is a bit off topic, but Brad is probably not the only one who wishes for a long-range all-electric car from the Honda brand that would be useful in Canadian conditions. Not the best setup of interior storage space.

Probably one of the smallest windshield washer fluid bottle ever, which needs frequent refills during the winter.

No heated seats. Not even in the top trim level.

Windshield washer nozzles are on the blades and the blades leave a line on the top of the window (not fun for tall drivers).

All cars have some minor issues though. So we’re not suggesting the Honda Clarity PHEV has more than other cars. In fact, these seem very minor compared to say the various gripes with a Tesla Model X.