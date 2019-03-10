Honda Clarity PHEV Range Tested 100 To 0 Percent Battery: Video
58 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 2
Got electric range?
The Honda Clarity PHEV sure does, considering its just a plug-in hybrid and not a pure electric vehicle.
But how far can it really go on battery alone?
Just how far can the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid go in the real world on battery power alone? These real-world tests are far more useful than EPA ratings, which are gathered from lab tests and such. Simulations in controlled environments can only simulate so much.
Officially, the Clarity PHEV is rated at 47 miles of all-electric range, but can it beat that number? Let’s find out in this 100% to 0% battery range test video here.
Video description:
The ALL NEW, 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid. At the moment in 2019, it is the most spacious PHEV car on the market.
Right after the Chevy Volt 2nd Gen, the Clarity gets an impressive 47 miles of electric range.
We start with a range test seeing just how far a full charge can take us. Results are quite impressive….
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Honda Clarity PHEV Range Tested 100 To 0 Percent Battery: Video"
Nice short video. The driving done on this video appears to be mostly highway driving. He got 41.2 miles of EV range. Mostly city driving would probably be in the 50s. The EPA testing incorporates a good balance of both to give a pretty good average metric to go by.
For a stop-gap to going full BEV, 50 miles (80 kilometres) is a decent best range for daily use. That can cover many normal commutes driving in battery-only (zero emissions) mode. In winter, that drops to 40-60 kilometres/25-40 miles depending on temps, road conditions, accessory/heater use, tires, etc. etc. That could still work for many whose normal commute is 20 miles or less.
Just like the Outlander, SC90, Pacifica, others and the outgoing Volt, PHEVs serve a purpose for now as we just don’t have enough BEV choice, infrastructure and cost parity yet. Once that happens, then we really won’t need PHEVs anymore. Going BEV will be the better way. Give it 5-7 more years.