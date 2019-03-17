Is The Honda Clarity PHEV The Best Plug-In Hybrid To Buy: Video
Is there a better plug-in hybrid out there?
The Honda Clarity PHEV is the best-selling plug-in hybrid right now in the U.S., but does that imply it’s the best PHEV available then too?
First, let’s start off with just how far can the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid go on battery power alone? Officially, the Clarity PHEV is rated at 47 miles of all-electric range, but it can beat that number. The Chevy Volt goes further per charge, but unfortunately, production of that amazing PHEV has ceased.
The Toyota Prius Prime is no match for the Clarity PHEV in terms of electric range or interior space.
So, the Clarity wins in roominess and electric range, but just how quick is the acceleration of the Clarity PHEV? Well, it depends on the driving mode – all-electric or hybrid. Here are the numbers from a recent test.
- EV mode: 0-60 mph in 12.8 seconds
- Hybrid mode: 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds
A bit slow then, but are there better options available? Watch the video above to see why the Clarity PHEV may well be the best in its plug-in segment.
Video description:
The Honda Clarity is a plug-in hybrid that is very unique.
It utilizes electric motors and there is a 1.5L inline-4 under the hood, but just like the Chevy Volt, the engine acts as a generator.
Let me show you the ins and outs of this electric plug-in hybrid. With a range of 340 miles and lots of interior features, will more people jump at the chance to own an electric vehicle?
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Is The Honda Clarity PHEV The Best Plug-In Hybrid To Buy: Video"
They could sell many more if they wanted to. Honda doesn’t include the federal credit in leases to residents of non-ZEV states. So the dealership just over the border into NJ from me admits they can’t reasonably lease me a Clarity – while they’re advertising a great deal for NJ residents.
I wonder if that’s legal. I understand that some state incentives exist in some states while not other. But refusing the federal credit to non-state residents without a basis might be illegal.
You don’t understand leasing then. The credit goes to the owner. In a lease, the owner is the lease company not the driver (renter).
Salesman’s gibberish.
But the Volt’s motor wasn’t just a generator. It could power the wheels directly.
In 20K miles of EV travel in my Volt, that event has yet to occur.