Is The Honda Clarity PHEV The Best Plug-In Hybrid To Buy: Video

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Is there a better plug-in hybrid out there?

The Honda Clarity PHEV is the best-selling plug-in hybrid right now in the U.S., but does that imply it’s the best PHEV available then too?

First, let’s start off with just how far can the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid go on battery power alone? Officially, the Clarity PHEV is rated at 47 miles of all-electric range, but it can beat that number. The Chevy Volt goes further per charge, but unfortunately, production of that amazing PHEV has ceased.

The Toyota Prius Prime is no match for the Clarity PHEV in terms of electric range or interior space.

So, the Clarity wins in roominess and electric range, but just how quick is the acceleration of the Clarity PHEV? Well, it depends on the driving mode – all-electric or hybrid. Here are the numbers from a recent test.

EV mode: 0-60 mph in 12.8 seconds

Hybrid mode: 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds

A bit slow then, but are there better options available? Watch the video above to see why the Clarity PHEV may well be the best in its plug-in segment.

