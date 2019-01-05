Honda Clarity PHEV: #1 Selling Plug-In Hybrid In U.S. In December 2018
Clarity PHEV crowned plug-in hybrid champ in U.S. last month.
Believe it or not, for the first time ever, the Honda Clarity PHEV topped the plug-in hybrid sales chart.
By logging a confirmed sales total of 2,770 units in December 2018, the Clarity PHEV outsold all of the other plug-in hybrids offered in the U.S.
The Clarity’s rise to the top comes shortly after Chevrolet announced the death of the Volt. With Volt sales now dwindling, the Clarity PHEV’s only real challenger is the Toyota Prius Prime, which it narrowly outsold last month. Prius Prime sales checked in at 2,759 units, or just 11 less than the Clarity PHEV.
For the year of 2018, the Prius Prime is the clear plug-in hybrid sales leader with 27,595 sold. The Clarity PHEV placed number two with 18,602 sold. The Chevy Volt trailed at 18,306 sold for 2018.
The Clarity PHEV is spacious for a plug-in hybrid. Additionally, its electric range is on the high side at 47 miles, which is only outdone by the Volt’s 53-mile electric rating.
The Honda Clarity comes in three distinct versions. There’s the aforementioned plug-in hybrid, which is the highest volume car of the trio. However, Honda also offers a pure battery-electric version, as well as a hydrogen fuel-cell Clarity.
Honda provided us with a sales breakdown for all three versions of the Clarity for all of 2018, as well as for December 2018 alone. Here are those figures:
December 2018 Sales
Clarity BEV: 86
Clarity FCV: 1
Clarity PHEV: 2,770
2018 Sales
Clarity BEV: 948
Clarity FCV: 624
Clarity PHEV: 18,602
What is the availability of Clarity?
Supply of Prime is at just 800 models for the entire country and limited to specific markets. Toyota has been burning down inventory and holding out rollout to many of the central states. Waiting for the inevitable Volt fallout GM had to deal with and the unique Tesla situation (loss of tax-credits combined with virtually no competition) was good reason to lay low in the meantime. It also raises speculation of possible mid-cycle updates to increase appeal of the current approach.
That could be recognition of Honda’s market potential. Clarity is a compelling balance of what the market may embrace… which is good news for Toyota. Seeing a RAV4 plug-in hybrid would help endorse large scale abandonment of traditional vehicles. We only need to prove a few very recognizable choices sell well without tax-credits… which means there’s still a few years wait.
Honda’s current success is very encouraging for the entire market. There is strong potential to build upon.