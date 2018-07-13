Honda And Panasonic Team Up For New Detachable Motorcycle Batteries
Honda and Panasonic announced a joint research experiment in Indonesia on battery sharing using the Honda Mobile Power Pack detachable mobile battery.
The idea is to offer electric motorcycles powered by the Mobile Power Pack and enable users to quickly replace discharged batteries on the recharged ones at one of charging stations, with multiple packs charged simultaneously.
The project received funding from Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and will begin in December.
Japanese manufacturers probably intends to see whether battery exchange stations could be a viable business case, that would by the way boost EV sales in Indonesia.
We are not a fan of battery swap stations, but if that would turn a reasonable solution for bikes, let’s give it a try.
“As the third largest motorcycle market in the world, Indonesia is facing an issue with air pollution associated with the increase in traffic volume. To address this issue, the Indonesian government has announced a policy to facilitate the widespread use of electric mobility products.
While being environmentally-responsible, electric mobility products still have some issues that need to be addressed, including range and charging time. The Mobile Power Pack and mobility products powered by it are expected to solve such issues and provide a boost to the widespread use of electric mobility products.
For this research experiment, the two companies will install charging stations at several dozen locations, which will charge multiple units of the Mobile Power Pack simultaneously and supply fully-charged Mobile Power Packs to users at any time. Users of electric mobility products who experience a low battery level can stop at the nearest charging station and exchange their Mobile Power Pack for a fully-charged one and get back on the road.
In order to fulfill requirements to conduct this research experiment, Honda, Panasonic and Pacific Consultants Co., Ltd.*2 signed an agreement to establish a joint venture company in Jakarta, Indonesia (Company name: Pt. HPP Energy Indonesia) for the purpose of conducting this research experiment.
Honda sells more than 20 million mobility products (motorcycles and automobiles) a year all around the world and has a solid track record of developing environmentally-responsible electric mobility products. Panasonic has considerable experience in the development of high-efficiency and high-quality batteries for automobiles. The two companies will conduct this research experiment by utilizing the knowledge and know-how each company has amassed to date, as well as the Mobile Power Pack, charging stations and ITC system*3 that will have centralized control over the operational status of the Mobile Power Pack, which were developed jointly by the two companies. Pacific Consultants will be responsible for overall arrangements for the research experiment including on-site surveys and coordination with local companies.
Areas where this research experiment will be conducted
- Bandung City in West Java Province, Denpasar City in Bali Province and Kuta subdistrict in Badung Regency in Bali Province, Indonesia
- *1New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO):
NEDO is one of the largest public research and development management organizations in Japan which collaborates with corporations, universities and public research institutions and pursues development and verification of technologies in an effort to solve global energy and environmental problems and to increase the technological strength of Japanese industry.
- *2Pacific Consultants Co., Ltd.
・President and representative director: Shigenori Takaki
・Head office location: 3-22, Kanda-Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-8462
・Business area: Construction consultant
- *3ICT: Information and Communication Technology, which is a generic term for technologies related to information and communications.”
Any ideas on the specs of this battery or is everything still up in the air?
Yeah, I wonder how heavy it is, how many kWhs is has, and how many miles it will give.
This looks like the swappable pack Honda talked about for the BEV version of the Cub. No specs, but IOW, intended for a small scooter, nothing like what a motorcycle needs (for reasonable range at highway speeds, 20-25kWh).
I doubt this swappable battery will be >1.5 – 2 kWh.
https://insideevs.com/hondas-mobile-power-pack-one-battery-powers-everything-from-atv-to-tiny-scooter/
https://insideevs.com/honda-sell-electric-scooter-2018/
A 3-4 kWh battery (estimate), would be about as heavy as you would want to tote around.
Anything heavier than that, would be a bit of a 35-45 ++ lbs. weight lifting exercise, depending on the person, and the Helpful Honda/Panasonic battery pack size-form factor, of course.
Gogoro
Google that, and read about it.
It’s a company in Taiwan
They say that you can drive 110 km (before having to swap the battery).
Honda and Panasonic will have to come up with something that must be substantially better than Gogoro, otherwise they will be just waisting their time and resources.
Really? I haven’t heard of Gogoro entering Indonesia…
Anywhere from 165 to 240 miles per tank on my super inefficient Harley…. they will need to match that.
Gogoro uses Panasonic batteries. I guess they copied the idea from Google.