Regular Car Reviews’ Rather Hilarious Tesla Model 3 Review

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How about a review comparing the Tesla Model 3 to the Meme Economy and 1930’s French Film?

Well, you asked for it, so here it is! First of all, it’s important to remind Tesla CEO Elon Musk:

Elon, this world has rules – very strict rules.

One must understand the rules of the Internet. Most importantly:

Do not talk about [REDACTED].

Ok, we’ll spare you our attempt to be funny or explain, since we don’t want to ruin it for you and we can’t possibly do as well as Regular Cars. You just have to watch the video. Whether you’re a Tesla fan or not, InsideEVs thinks you’ll at least crack a smile while watching, but it’s much more likely that you’ll find yourself laughing uncontrollably. If you watch long enough, there is an informational review section about the Model 3 later in the video. Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Video Description via Regular Cars on YouTube: 2018 Tesla Model 3: Regular Car Reviews We review a Tesla Model three and compare it to the Meme Economy and 1930’s French Film.

TESLA MODEL 3