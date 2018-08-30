Regular Car Reviews’ Rather Hilarious Tesla Model 3 Review

  1. Home
How about a review comparing the Tesla Model 3 to the Meme Economy and 1930’s French Film?

Well, you asked for it, so here it is! First of all, it’s important to remind Tesla CEO Elon Musk:

Elon, this world has rules – very strict rules.

One must understand the rules of the Internet. Most importantly:

Do not talk about [REDACTED].

Ok, we’ll spare you our attempt to be funny or explain, since we don’t want to ruin it for you and we can’t possibly do as well as Regular Cars. You just have to watch the video. Whether you’re a Tesla fan or not, InsideEVs thinks you’ll at least crack a smile while watching, but it’s much more likely that you’ll find yourself laughing uncontrollably. If you watch long enough, there is an informational review section about the Model 3 later in the video. Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Video Description via Regular Cars on YouTube:

2018 Tesla Model 3: Regular Car Reviews

We review a Tesla Model three and compare it to the Meme Economy and 1930’s French Film.

offib

This might get more coverage if the title featured the channel’s name “Regular Car Reviews” in it. It’s pretty popular among the wider car-enthusiast scape. It just feels weird to see an article title here say “Watch this”.

Anyways, compared to other hybrids/EVs he reviewed, thankfully RCR took the time to research on it – and because of it this is one of his much better videos!

2 hours ago
Vexar

This might be funny to a millennial, but I have higher standards when it comes to comedy. Timing. Awareness. The ability to build tension. Some of the best jokes are silent. A joke isn’t 14 minutes and a gag isn’t about all the words.

1 hour ago
offib

Ahh here, let’s keep the topical generation battles out of it!

It’s not like this was a comedy episode was written by Graham Linehan here. It’s “internet” humour… Well I don’t think it’s even that since I live for that kind of laugh. It’s his own humour. A common thing he does is how he deliberately takes brief moments of video or an essay that happily runs a distance from itself and from the fact that it’s a regular car review. It’s absurdism, sure.

He’s done worse (his Model S and Prius reviews if you dare), but this here has enough for us at the very least chuckle with while still getting the message [addressed to Elon].

At the very most (unlike that one prius video), there’s clear enjoyment he had in making this, and not (that much) a hint of bias against the EV.

It’s within line with what his subscribers, fans and commenters usually like; because they’re the only ones who he only cares about.

You can judge them for yourselves. Lol They, I believe, would give your comment that much more weight.

39 minutes ago
Cavaron

So… he… erm… he hatelikes the car?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Scott Franco

Yea, the wine glass in the cockpit is amusing. Funny thing, highway patrol is rarely amused.

One comment, chill mode is for wimps. I don’t know where chill mode is in the menus. I don’t want to know.

40 seconds ago