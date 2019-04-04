Heuliez Receives Order For 49 GX437 Articulated Electric Buses
19 M BY MARK KANE
Looks great and drives electric
More and more bus manufacturers in Europe are scoring significant orders for electric vehicles. French company Heuliez Bus recently received its biggest order for the 18m articulated electric buses GX437.
Dutch agency QBUZZ ordered 49 GX437 for Groningen – Drenthe region, with an option for 51 more. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2019.
“The buses will be operated in the north of The Netherlands were the largest electric fleet will be implemented in December 2019. Heuliez Bus will deliver a first batch of 49 units for the start of this concession. There is an option to replace within 4 years another 51 units in order to make the Q-Link fleet completely electric.
The Q-link lines are connecting the largest cities in the region and therefor they are giving a high level of comfort to the passengers. This translates in intercity seats, USB- connections between the seats, free WiFi and adapted climatization.”
Heuliez wrote that this order comes as a reward after years of research & development. Hopefully, European and North American manufacturers will be able to compete with Chinese bus manufacturers.
“The choice for the GX437 was made because of the unique battery package (Li-ion NMCG battery system) which can be charged in a flexible way: slow overnight charging or/and fast opportunity charging during day. This means the buses can be operated without any limitations of range.
The GX 437 ELEC has strong competitive advantages, offering high quality standards, reliability and excellent performances. The structure is made of 100 % stainless steel, the body is in composite panels for a lower weight and the chassis has a reinforced protection.
More than 100 people can be transported in excellent conditions comfort, in a luminous passenger’s cabin flooded with natural light thanks to a translucent articulation and the additional triangular windows located on the front platform.
Being distinguished from classic buses, with its distinctive BRT front face, its faired roof and its wheel covers, the GX 437 ELEC combine timeless and refined design and elegance and are perfectly realizing the synthesis between a unique journey and the requirements of a bus service.”
Categories: Bus
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!