Heuliez Receives Order For 49 GX437 Articulated Electric Buses

Looks great and drives electric

More and more bus manufacturers in Europe are scoring significant orders for electric vehicles. French company Heuliez Bus recently received its biggest order for the 18m articulated electric buses GX437.

Dutch agency QBUZZ ordered 49 GX437 for Groningen – Drenthe region, with an option for 51 more. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2019.

“The buses will be operated in the north of The Netherlands were the largest electric fleet will be implemented in December 2019. Heuliez Bus will deliver a first batch of 49 units for the start of this concession. There is an option to replace within 4 years another 51 units in order to make the Q-Link fleet completely electric. The Q-link lines are connecting the largest cities in the region and therefor they are giving a high level of comfort to the passengers. This translates in intercity seats, USB- connections between the seats, free WiFi and adapted climatization.”

Heuliez wrote that this order comes as a reward after years of research & development. Hopefully, European and North American manufacturers will be able to compete with Chinese bus manufacturers.