Watch To Find Out Why Tesla’s Massive Powerpack Systems Really Matter
Battery energy storage systems have a serious role to play
Energy storage is a very important part of maintaining the electric grid as it removes a lot of burden from power plants when power demand (and local renewable generation) fluctuates wildly.
To keep the production and demand in balance, which results in nearly perfect frequency of 60 Hz (50 Hz in Europe), energy storage eliminates fluctuations. The big daily or weekly changes usually rode on the shoulders of pumped-storage hydroelectricity. There are also other types like flywheel storage (kinetic energy).
The biggest new thing in the ESS are lithium-ion batteries, not because batteries weren’t used before (on a limited scale), but because prices and durability of li-ion have become attractive – more so than other solutions now.
A base overview of energy storage systems was recently released by Verge Science, who talked with Tesla CTO JB Straubel.
Tesla is one of the leaders of battery energy storage on both ends of the scale – home energy storage (Powerwalls) and utility energy storage (Powerpacks).
Why Tesla is building city-sized batteries
We talked to the co-founder of Tesla, JB Straubel, about why giant batteries are crucial to the future of power grids everywhere. Batteries are becoming more useful at powering bigger things like bikes, cars, and soon, entire cities. We explore some of the zanier forms of energy storage already in use around the country.
3 Comments on "Watch To Find Out Why Tesla’s Massive Powerpack Systems Really Matter"
A good friend of mine works at one of the hydro operators in Quebec. He said they cannot make money under steady state load as the market price per KWh is too low.
They make all of their money selling power to other operators when they have generation issues or when their engineered capacity is below current demand.
Large ESSs would throw a majority wrench into their operating model – will be interesting to see if they can keep them out or how the market changes as they are introduced.
ESS with battery is on the scale of hours, not days or weeks. But for those operating parameter, it is cheaper and more reliable.
ESS with other peaker plants such as pumped hydro or NG plants can be operated for days and weeks. Of course, those plants are more expensive to build upfront and cost more to maintain.
that is ultimately the difference and concerns here.
Not even hours. The capacity needed for that globally would be enormous. Great for some short term balancing, but people need to stop using (lithium-ion) batteries and storage in the same sentence, even if it technically is a short term storage.