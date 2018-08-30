Here’s How To Save £5,000 On A New Electric Renault Zoe

Renault has announced details of its latest scrappage scheme, which could save customers up to £5,000 on a new car.

The scheme accepts any car or of commercial vehicle from any manufacturer so long as they were registered before 31 December 2011 and it’s been registered to the owner for at least 90 days.

The scrappage scheme applies to all cars in Renault’s range, and could actually offer a saving of £9,500 on a new all-electric Zoe when the government’s £4,500 electric car grant and the scrappage offer of £5,000 (a figure only applicable to the Zoe) are both factored in. All-in-all it brings the cost of the electric car down to just £13,420 from its starting price of £18,420.

Powered by the new R110 electric motor, derived from the previous R90 electric motor, the new Zoe still has a class-leading range of 186 miles, but adds 16 horsepower. The power figure now sits at 106bhp, with a 0-62mph time of 11.9 seconds and a top speed of 84mph.

Two trim levels are available in a simplified range, Dynamique Nav and Signature Nav. Both can be specced with the new R110 motor, as well as the already available Q90 motor, which Renault says is more suitable ‘for customers more likely to use public rapid chargers whilst travelling longer distances’.

The Dynamique Nav specification comes with a hands-free keycard, automatic lights and wipers, rear parking sensors, cruise control, climate control, 7-inch R-Link infotainment system with voice-controlled TomTom sat nav, electric windows, and LED daytime running lights all as standard, while the range-topping Signature Nav specification adds features such as supple premium leather upholstery, a Bose audio system, heated front seats, electrically folding door mirrors and a parking camera at the rear.

Of course, the Zoe isn’t the only car included in the scrappage scheme, although it is the model eligible for the biggest savings.

A full breakdown of Renault’s scrappage allowances can be found below:

Model Scrappage Support ZOE £5,000 Kadjar £3,000 Clio £2,000 Captur £2,000 Twingo £1,500 Koleos £1,000 Mégane family £1,000 Scénic family £1,000

The Renault scrappage scheme runs from now until 7 January 2019. The scrappage scheme is not compatible with any other finance or cash offers but can be used in conjunction with Renault’s £500 test drive offer. New cars bought with the scheme must be registered by 31 March 2019 and the scrapped car will be permanently taken off the road.