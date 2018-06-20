  1. Home
Here’s How Far The Jaguar I-Pace Can Go On Single Charge

The real driving range is somewhat beyond the stated factory numbers

Even as the EV adoption rates are climbing and numerous legacy car makers either pushing to production or planning fully electric models, the range anxiety still seems to be the biggest deciding factor for new adopters. The upcoming Jaguar I-Pace is one of the most interesting EV models to hit the road this year. It features a rather impeccable exterior design, lavish interior, and impressive performance. But, how does it stake up with the range requirements? The crew at Top Gear Magazine decided to answer that question.

The test drive at hand is performed by Paul Horrell. This long-time automotive journalist has been at the helm of some of the world’s most interesting cars throughout the years. Let’s just say that putting new cars through their paces is what Paul is good at. Hence, when he was tasked with the range part of the I-Pace test drive, he had something interesting in mind. London to Land’s End on a charge – putting the I-Pace’s figures within the WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure) to the test.

The Jaguar I-Pace has an official WLTP range of 298 miles. The trip Top Gear was about to take is 291 miles. It features city driving, some back roads, motorways and a few stops necessitated by a real-world need for the driver to take a break. The trip is finished with some precarious accelerator pedal usage, braking as the last resort, slow in and slow out of every possible road scenario. The I-Pace manages to reach the southern tip of the British Isles with a single charge. However, there are some caveats to the whole situation.

The Jaguar I-Pace had to be charged once to ensure the vehicle wouldn’t be left stranded on the road. They’ve popped by a charger to add 10% to the battery, but the vehicle actually reached the finish line with 11% of its battery power remaining. That means 99 percent actually used. The crew attained the rated WLTP range. But only crawling along, denied heating, A/C, stereo, HUD, lane-assist, wipers, headlights. The actual driving range for any sane person not dwelling about the aforementioned driving modes will certainly be less.

Not bad for a large, chunky vehicle who’s range calculating software is still in beta. The new driving range test is more realistic than the old and we reckon it’s gonna raise a lot of dust in the EV industry in the forthcoming months. Largely because it still seems less accurate than EPA figures.

Source: Top Gear

9 Comments on "Here's How Far The Jaguar I-Pace Can Go On Single Charge"

Mark

Yikes, 298 miles with a 90kw battery pack? Why so inefficient?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

Do we know which tires it has? That could easily cause a hit of 10%.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dan F.

It's a heavy, AWD vehicle with a performance tilt to its design.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
CDspeed

The Model X 90D does 257 miles……

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Tech01x

Model X is a far bigger, far heavier vehicle. It is designed as a 3 row CUV/SUV, not a 2 row CUV. The I-Pace on the inside is about the same passenger space as a Model 3. In comparison to the Model 3, the I-Pace is about 40% less efficient.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
52 seconds ago
Benjamin Novida

Exciting times for EV cars!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John

Too bad it can't use the Supercharging network. Without that, I wouldn't drop Tesla cash for a city-only car..

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Tom

Depends on the country you live in, I guess. It's certainly true here in the US.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
Arnifix

On the most direct route, Plugshare has 230 chargers between London and Land's End. Even assuming the majority of those are in London itself, I don't think there would be any issue with charging along the route.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago