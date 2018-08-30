Here’s How Easy It Is To Buy Hyundai Kona Electric Online

8 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

It is possible nowadays to buy just about anything online. From fine wines to bouncy castles (it’s true, we checked). For many reasons, cars have been limited to in-person purchases, however. Of course, you can now buy a Tesla online, but not everyone’s in the market for one of those premium vehicles with their premium prices. Many of us would be quite happy with something more modestly priced, and in the shape of a compact crossover — something like the Hyundai Kona Electric. Well, now you can even order one of those online. At least, you can if you live in the UK.

The video above from the EV Opinion YouTube channel shows us exactly how that’s done, walking us through all the steps right up until the enter-your-payment-details part. It’s all pretty straightforward and pretty much anyone with a computer could do it. Heck, you could probably order one up on your phone.

Of course, there are potential downsides. In the case of this hypothetical Hyundai transaction, for instance, there’s no opportunity to haggle over the price and maybe save a few quid. Also, if you were trading in a vehicle, the dealer would probably have to see it in person before making an offer. Even today, there’s something to be said for being able to walk into a showroom and sit behind the wheel of a car to see if you actually like it. Pictures are nice, but there’s nothing like the real thing.

Of course, people can use both approaches, and maybe soon we’ll see more boutique type experiences. Something like Tesla stores, or even something similar to the multi-brand EV Experience Centre opened up by a UK EV charging outfit Chargemaster. Customers can go to a store with a relatively small footprint and take a test drive or two. They can then go home and mull things over, and when they’ve reached a decision, pop online and arrange the purchase.