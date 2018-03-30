Here’s How BYD Advertises Second-Generation Tang – Video

1 H BY MARK KANE

From time to time we check to see how manufacturers advertise plug-in models, which in many cases are a rare sight.

Here is the video from BYD presenting the second-generation Tang by brand ambassador Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Tang plug-in hybrid SUV was once the best-selling plug-in model in the world with peak of more than 5,500 copies in a single month (December 2015).

The new version potentially could attract thousands of consumers as the specs are indeed pretty strong:

seat seven (2+3+2)

0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds ( 4.3 seconds in top version )

( ) up to 80 km (50 miles) of all-electric range with 20 kWh battery or 100 km (62 miles) in top version with 24 kWh battery

of all-electric range with or with 2.0 gasoline engine (150 kW/205 hp and 320 Nm) and two permanent magnet synchronous motors – 110 kW and 250 Nm in the front and 180 kW and 380 Nm in the rear axle

permanent all-wheel drive

According to BYD’s website, the top performance version will be able to do 0-62 mph in 4.3 seconds and the all-electric range will be 20% higher (62 miles / 100 km) than the base version.

Deliveries of the new Tang began in June with a total of 1,005 units.

Well, we wonder if consumers in the U.S. are now jealous that they don’t have a plug-in hybrid SUV like this on the market.