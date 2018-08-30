Henrik Fisker Joins Board At First Cobalt

50 M BY MARK KANE

First Cobalt adds Henrik Fisker to its board.

Henrik Fisker, who works on the Fisker EMotion all-electric sports car, joined the Board of Directors of First Cobalt, which describes itself as a vertically integrated North American pure-play cobalt company.

We know that Fisker is searching for battery innovations, including solid-state batteries, and this is probably from where the interest in cobalt mining company comes from. Both Fisker and First Cobalt stressed the important role of ethical and environmental standards, which in the case of cobalt minings are not always met – at least cobalt from the Congo does not get good press.

First Cobalt has three significant North American assets: the Iron Creek Project in Idaho, with Inferred mineral resources of 29.6 million tons (26.9 million tonnes) grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent; the Canadian Cobalt Camp and the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America capable of producing battery materials.

First Cobalt calls Henrik Fisker an automotive design icon and renowned entrepreneur:

“As a global automotive design icon and renowned entrepreneur, Mr. Fisker brings his unique electric vehicle (EV) understanding and outside perspective to the Company. The addition of Mr. Fisker to the Company’s Board of Directors will allow First Cobalt to draw from his many talents as an EV pioneer, entrepreneur and successful OEM car designer.” “First Cobalt and Henrik Fisker believe in developing an extractive industry that upholds the highest in ethical and environmental standards and strives to create sustainability for future generations.”

Paul Matysek, Chairman of First Cobalt’s Board of Directors said:

“It is an honour to welcome Henrik to the Board. He brings a proven set of skills, insightful knowledge and experience that our team can benefit from greatly. We are confident that our collaborative efforts can reach larger audiences as we endeavor to become a leading producer of cobalt in the United States.”

Henrik Fisker said:

“Electric vehicle automakers and battery manufacturers have a responsibility to ensure any materials we use in our batteries are sourced in an ethical way. I have made a commitment to contribute to a better world all the way down the supply chain. We must stop looking at innovation superficially and start taking responsibility for our products end to end and give our customers the true choice to be part of a sustainable future. During this last few weeks, I have spent considerable time with the First Cobalt team, seeing their cobalt project, Iron Creek, in Idaho as well as the First Cobalt Refinery in Ontario. I was extremely impressed with the depth and extent of commitment from the entire First Cobalt team to the safety and training of all employees, ethical mining practices and the focus on environmental protection around their projects,”

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Office of First Cobalt said: