Heliox To Build Charging Infrastructure For EV Buses In Oslo

Heliox to supply 9.8 MW infrastructure to charge buses in Oslo.

Heliox received another big order for the electric bus charging infrastructure in Europe. This time it’s from Oslo, Norway, which next summer will have 115 electric buses, including 76 articulated.

The company will supply the charging system fa or fleet of 40 electric buses and the plan is to make everything ready within 4 months, which is kind of quick.

The charging infrastrucutre will consist of various chargers:

12 Heliox OC 300kW chargers (that can partially recharge a battery in 2-5 minutes) compatible with the Bus-Up system

(that can partially recharge a battery in 2-5 minutes) compatible with the Bus-Up system 28 Heliox Fast DC 50 kW chargers compatible with the Bus-Up system

chargers compatible with the Bus-Up system 10 Heliox Fast DC 50 kW (CCS plug-in standard)



Electric buses in Oslo The transport operator Unibuss has placed an order for 40 electric Citeas. This includes 30 Citeas SLFA-180 Electric and 10 Citeas SLF- 120 Electric that will serve the Greater Oslo Region. This order marks the breakthrough of Vdl Bus & Coach in the Norwegian public transport market. The big purchase done by Unibuss rely on the intention, announced in April by PTA Ruter, responsible for public transport in and around Oslo, to transition to electric public transport in order to improve quality of life in the city. Unibuss has ordered two different versions of the VDL Citea Electric. First, there are 30 Citeas SLFA-180 Electric, with 169 kWh battery pack. Secondly, the order includes 10 Citeas SLF-120 Electric, with 127 kWh battery pack. Besides, still in Oslo, also 42 electric buses by BYD, equipped with pantograph charging, are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2019 and will mean a fleet of 44 vehicles in total (2 vehicles are already in operation) for the operator Nobina. Oslo European Green Capital 2019 As the European Green Capital of 2019, Oslo wishes to accentuate the city’s green urban development with environmentally friendly public transport comprising battery electric buses. From the summer of 2019 there will be a total of 115 electric buses operating major bus lines in Oslo and surrounding areas. 76 of them are electric articulated buses, which generates the largest electrical bus fleet in a capital region within the Nordic countries Heliox’s portfolio in DC fast charging solutions ranges from 25kW mobile chargers to Ultra-Fast Charging 600kW solutions for electric vehicles, Heliox points out. Heliox has also supplied 109 fast chargers to power the fleet of 100 VDL electric buses for Connexxion fleet operating around Schipol airport(Amsterdam). Unibuss chooses Heliox