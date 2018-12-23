17 M BY WADE MALONE

Traveling in your Tesla Model 3 this year? Don’t forget a controller for your Atari games!

Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out a fresh batch of games and apps in the 48.12 software update. In addition to Romance Mode and the ability to make your car fart on demand, Pole Position and USB controller support were added. The timing could not be more perfect as families hit the road for the holidays. What better way to pass the time at a Supercharger than with a collection of classic Atari games?

Unfortunately, not every driver will get access to all of these new toys. The initial batch of games (Missile Command, Lunar Lander, Centipede and Asteroids) were made available to all Tesla owners. This does not seem to be the case for the most recent 48.12 update. While every Model 3 received the new game updates, older models of the S and X are missing features.

At the moment, Model S and Model X vehicles produced in 2017 or earlier do not have access to Pole Position or USB controller support. This is speculated to be a result of the changeover to MCU 2 in early 2018. Hopefully a future software update brings these features to older models. It seems rather odd to have retro games not available on your ‘retro’ Tesla!

For those that do have access, check out the lists below for current game and controller compatibility.

Current Game List:

Missile Command

Lunar Lander

Centipede

Asteroids

Pole Position (currently MCU2 only)

Known Compatible Game Controllers Via USB (currently MCU2 vehicles only):

Here are some controllers that have been tested and confirmed to work with the Model 3 and newer X and S vehicles. Note that these only work when plugged in with USB. All official Xbox One and Xbox 360 pads appear to function normally. Most PS4 controllers also work. PS3 controllers and PS2 controllers with USB adapters do not.

Many budget third party controllers also do not work correctly. But we have listed a few below that have been confirmed as compatible by owners around the web.

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Amazon Basics Xbox One Wired

PS4

PDP Nintendo Switch Pro Faceoff

XFUNY Universal

If you have had a chance to try out any other game pads or joysticks that work, let us know in the comments below! We will add it to the list of compatible controllers. Also, if you’re a child of the 1980’s check out the video above. It is a short, fun, 80’s era Tesla ad inspired by cheesy old Atari commercials.